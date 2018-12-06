WATCH: Premier League saves of the round - Joe Hart, Hugo Lloris

2:07 Watch a selection of the best saves from matchday 15 in the Premier League, featuring Hugo Lloris, Ben Foster and Neil Etheridge. Watch a selection of the best saves from matchday 15 in the Premier League, featuring Hugo Lloris, Ben Foster and Neil Etheridge.

Watch the best saves of this round of Premier League fixtures, including a vintage performance from Hugo Lloris.

The Tottenham goalkeeper put in a fine display to help Tottenham bounce back from Sunday's defeat to Arsenal with a 3-1 win over Southampton at Wembley, and two of his saves have made the cut for this week's video.

He is joined by Ben Foster, whose heroics at Vicarage Road kept Manchester City from inflicting more pain on Watford - and you can also look back at a superb Joe Hart save to keep Liverpool at bay.

Rui Patricio, Sergio Rico and Neil Etheridge also feature.

Click play on the video above to view all the best saves from this week's round of games.