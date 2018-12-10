WATCH: Did Mike Dean miss an elbow from Willy Boly on Ayoze Perez?

1:16 Were Newcastle denied a penalty? Decide for yourself Were Newcastle denied a penalty? Decide for yourself

Rafael Benitez and Sky Sports pundits Shola Ameobi and Matt Murray all thought Willy Boly elbowed Ayoze Perez – do you agree?

Matt Doherty's stoppage-time header ensured Wolves made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League following a 2-1 win against 10-man Newcastle at St James' Park.

But the game was littered with controversy as Benitez called for the introduction of VAR after key decisions went against his team.

Benitez, already upset by the decision to send off Yedlin, was further frustrated when Perez was left clutching his face on the floor following a challenge from Boly.

Sky Sports pundits Murray and Ameobi both felt Boly should have been red carded for the elbow.

Murray said: "I've got a Wolves hat on, but for me, that's a red card. If you jump with your arms in the air like that you're running the risk of giving away a penalty. It's definitely a penalty if VAR looked at it. You couldn't complain if he got a red card too. It was a pivotal moment."

Ameobi said: "I've broken a couple of cheekbones from challenges like that and it is very dangerous. It's a definite red card. It's not a natural movement, he's going up for the ball - there's no reason to swing his arm back."

Do you agree with our pundits? Hit the video at the top of the page.