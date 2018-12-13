Sky Sports Fantasy Football transfer tips: David Luiz and Felipe Anderson

Play Sky Sports Fantasy Football for free

The 2016/17 Sky Sports Fantasy Football Champion Dan Cox highlights five players for you to consider for your fantasy XI this week.

There will be plenty of decisions to make on captains and potential transfers as the festive football is well and truly underway.

Mohamed Salah was among my picks last week and gained valuable points with his hat-trick at Bournemouth.

Felipe Anderson (£8.7m)

West Ham travel across London to face Fulham at Craven Cottage and a player I think should do well is Felipe Anderson (£8.7m). The Hammers have been in great form, winning their last three Premier League games and scoring three goals in each. Anderson has been instrumental in those scoring twice, grabbing an assist and taking home a Sky Sports Man of the Match award.

Felipe Anderson is in fine form for Manuel Pellegrini's side

The Brazilian has scored 87 points this season and is in just 4.9 per cent of teams. Those points have come from six goals, two assists and two MOTM awards, while 26 of those points have come in his last three games and I think now more than ever he will really shine with Marko Arnautovic out injured until the New Year.

I think he was fantastic in Saturday's win over Palace and was unlucky not to get the Sky Sports Man of the Match award. His free-kick was saved by Wayne Hennessey, who could only parry it into Javier Hernandez's path, and then he received the ball on the edge of the area before expertly curling in a stunning effort.

The upcoming fixtures for West Ham look quite favourable; they face Watford, Southampton, Burnley and Brighton in the coming weeks. Additionally, the Southampton clash is the only game of the day on December 27, so he will provide a vital captaincy choice.

Harry Kane (£13m)

Tottenham face Burnley at Wembley and I think Harry Kane (£13m) is a great option. Fulham are the only team to have conceded more goals than struggling Burnley, who have let in 32 goals in their 16 Premier League outings, so the England hitman will be a popular choice.

Harry Kane could be in the goals on Saturday

I was quite surprised to see Kane start on the bench last week at the King Power Stadium, but I don't see any reason why he would not start this weekend. As well as this, in the coming weeks Spurs face Everton, Bournemouth, Wolves and Cardiff, so now could be the time to bring him in.

Toby Alderweireld (£9.8m)

Toby Alderweireld should be expecting clean sheets from his next run of games

Spurs' favourable fixture list also makes Toby Alderweireld (£9.8m) a good option. With 74 points for the season, the Belgian is in just 1.2 per cent of teams. Alderweireld also usually picks up tier one passing bonus points which is an additional two points for 60 passes, and hopefully with the fixtures ahead he may even make tier two passing with 70+ passes for three bonus points.

David Luiz (£8.8m)

Talking of passing bonus, another defender who usually always makes tier two is David Luiz (£8.8m). The Brazilian has 107 points for the season and is in just 5.3 per cent of teams.

David Luiz found the net against Manchester City

Chelsea face Brighton on Sunday at the Amex and if you chose Luiz as your captain - and if Chelsea keep a clean sheet and he receives tier two passing - you are looking at a 20-point captain. Maybe it is more sensible to do this than picking Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Mohamed Salah; even if they get a goal that's only a 14-point captain.

Lucas Torreira (£8.4m)

Why would you miss out on selecting Torreira in his current form?

Arsenal travel to St Mary's on Sunday in the Sky Sports live clash at 1.30pm and Lucas Torreira (£8.4m) has been in sensational form. The Uruguayan has 66 points this season but in recent weeks has amassed 34 points from three games, with those coming from three MOTM awards in a row, two goals and an assist.

Perhaps the goals and MOTM awards he has gained in the last three matches are unsustainable, but it shows that his all-action performances clearly catch the Sky Sports match reporters' eye when it comes to naming a Man of the Match. He has also been very close to achieving passing and tackling bonuses in a few games so I would expect him to start landing some bonus points soon, especially with some good fixtures on the horizon.

Any Fantasy Football questions or dilemmas? Find me on twitter @Dancox82 and I'll happily answer them.