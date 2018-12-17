WATCH & VOTE: Premier League goal of the weekend

2:36 Watch a selection of the best goals from matchday 17 in the Premier League, including Sadio Mane, Danny Ings, Jose Holebas and more! Watch a selection of the best goals from matchday 17 in the Premier League, including Sadio Mane, Danny Ings, Jose Holebas and more!

Who scored the best goal in the Premier League at the weekend? Watch and vote for your favourite...

Gerard Deulofeu scored a brilliant opener for Watford as he weaved his way through two defenders to score in the 3-2 win over Cardiff, but was his the best of the weekend?

Deulofeu was not alone in scoring a brilliant strike in that five-goal thriller as Junior Hoilett began Cardiff's forlorn fightback with another sublime curled effort.

There were also goals from Jose Holebas and Domingos Quina as the Hornets showcased their eye for a screamer to earn a first win in seven Premier League matches.

Sadio Mane also gets the nod for his finish to open the scoring in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Manchester United, while Luka Milivojevic cannot be ignored for his brilliant winner in Crystal Palace's 1-0 victory over Leicester.

Last but not least, Danny Ings played a vital role in Southampton's first home win of the season against Arsenal, with his first headed goal leaving Bernd Leno with no chance.

Which was the best goal of the weekend? Watch them all in the video above and then vote below...