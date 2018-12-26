Win the ultimate Super Sunday experience courtesy of Renault

0:30 David Jones explains how to enter the Renault's Ultimate Super Sunday experience competition David Jones explains how to enter the Renault's Ultimate Super Sunday experience competition

Sky Sports has teamed up with Renault to give you the ultimate Super Sunday experience.

We're offering one football fan and their guest the chance to be chauffeur-driven to a Renault Super Sunday game in a brand new Renault Kadjar in February 2019.

For a chance to win, all you need to do is share your best personal fan story about a family member dear to you who's the ultimate football fan, telling us why they should win this amazing prize.

The most compelling story will win and the winners may feature in a TV advertisement!

To enter and for full Ts&Cs go to skysports.com/Renault. You must be 18 or over and a UK resident to enter. The competition closes on January 6.

Good luck!