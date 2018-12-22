WATCH: Jamie Carragher analyses Virgil van Dijk's defensive masterclass against Wolves

3:16 Jamie Carragher takes a look at Virgil van Dijk's masterful performance against Wolves Jamie Carragher takes a look at Virgil van Dijk's masterful performance against Wolves

Watch Jamie Carragher analyse Virgil van Dijk's defensive masterclass during Liverpool's 2-0 win at Wolves.

Jurgen Klopp's side are guaranteed to be top of the Premier League on Christmas Day after extending their lead over Manchester City at the summit with victory at Molineux, and Van Dijk played a key role at both ends of the pitch.

The Netherlands international was immense at the back up against Wolves forwards Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez, helping his side to an 11th clean sheet of the season as Liverpool continued their unbeaten start to the campaign.

He was also on hand to finish Mohamed Salah's pin-point cross to score his first Premier League goal for the Reds and cap a performance that impressed former Liverpool defender Carragher.

Speaking on Friday Night Football, Carragher said: "He makes other people play better around him.

"That's always a great sign for a centre-back. Tony Adams was the same at Arsenal, when he made his back four look better than they were.

"It's not just his physical attributes it's his decision making as well."

On the Dutchman's performance, Carragher added: "No centre-back wants to be in that position, someone running at you out wide, you've got no full-back, to cover. But he dealt with it so well in the first half against Traore.

"He was clever in the first half. He realised he couldn't knock Traore out the way and Traore had more pace than him, so he shepherded him to one side and made it difficult to shoot.

"Then he's up against Jimenez, who he knows hasn't got the strength or the pace, that's when he comes across, knocks him out the way and takes the ball off him."