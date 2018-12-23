Were Burnley denied a penalty at the Emirates?

1:50 Jamie Redknapp, Alex Scott and Bacary Sagna discuss whether or not Burnley were denied a second-half penalty in their 3-1 loss at Arsenal Jamie Redknapp, Alex Scott and Bacary Sagna discuss whether or not Burnley were denied a second-half penalty in their 3-1 loss at Arsenal

Sean Dyche was furious that his side were not given a penalty in their 3-1 loss at Arsenal on Saturday, but was the Burnley boss right to be so annoyed?

The contentious incident happened just before the hour-mark at the Emirates when, with the home team leading 2-0, Arsenal full-back Sead Kolasinac appeared to push Burnley defender Kevin Long in the back in the box.

Referee Kevin Friend waved away the visitors' protests, with Dyche adamant his team should have been awarded a spot-kick.

"Our player got two hands in the back today and we are now 60 games without a penalty," he told Sky Sports after the full-time whistle. "They are big moments, important moments."

Brighton vs Arsenal Live on

However, what did Jamie Redknapp, Bacary Sagna and Alex Scott think?

Watch the above video to find out…