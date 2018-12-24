WATCH: Premier League saves of the weekend

2:16 Watch the best saves of the Premier League weekend Watch the best saves of the Premier League weekend

Check out our selection of the best saves in the Premier League over the weekend.

Chelsea may have lost 1-0 at home to Leicester but it could have been worse for the Blues had it not been for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who pulled off a string of impressive saves to keep his side in the contest.

It was a similar story at the London Stadium where Lukasz Fabianski stopped West Ham from further embarrassment as Manuel Pellegrini's side slipped to a 2-0 defeat by Watford - with Ben Foster also on the top of his game in the opposite end.

Elsewhere, Southampton's Alex McCarthy, Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic and Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel impressed in their respective wins.

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to watch the best saves from the weekend.