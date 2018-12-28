Premier League Power Rankings: Tottenham's Heung-Min Son top

Tottenham's Heung-Min Son has retained his place at the top of the Power Rankings after another scintillating display in midweek.

The South Korean scored twice for the second game running as Spurs thrashed Bournemouth 5-0 on Wednesday, while Christian Eriksen (No 5) climbed five places after opening the scoring and assisting Harry Kane (No 8) at Wembley.

West Ham's Felipe Anderson surged into the runner-up position with a match-winning double at Southampton - rising into No 3 spot in the season chart.

Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed another convincing victory with a 3-1 win against Huddersfield, with Paul Pogba (No 4) scoring twice and Jesse Lingard (No 10) retaining his top-10 standing.

Paul Pogba has contributed to four goals in his last two games

Everton full-back Lucas Digne (No 3) maintained his impressive form with two stunning goals from range during a 5-1 goal-fest at Burnley.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah (No 6) slipped three places despite converting a penalty during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Newcastle, while Chelsea's Eden Hazard (No 7) returned to the top 10 with a match-winning double at Watford.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.

Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Premier League matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.

The Sky Sports Power Rankings will be updated every week during the season, so be sure to keep an eye on the big movers...

