Pick your Manchester City-Liverpool combined XI: Which players make the cut ahead of crucial clash?

Who makes your combined XI between Manchester City and Liverpool?

As Manchester City prepare to face Liverpool in a crucial encounter at the top of the Premier League - live on Sky Sports - we want you to pick your combined XI...

There are difficult decisions to make all over the pitch, with Brazilian goalkeepers Alisson and Ederson impressing for Liverpool and City respectively.

In defence, Virgil van Dijk has shone for Liverpool this season, while City have Aymeric Laporte, Vincent Kompany, Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones all at their disposal.

Man City vs Liverpool Live on

In midfield, the two Silvas - Bernardo and David - combined for City's first goal against Southampton last time out, and the pair will be vying for a spot along with Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho at the Etihad on Thursday night.

Finally, there is a whole host of talent in both forward lines, so who out of Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will get the nod? You decide...

Use our interactive team selector below to choose your combined XI and then share your line-ups with your friends on social media and @SkySportsPL.