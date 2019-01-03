Graeme Souness, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher feature on Premier League Live podcast

The Premier League Live podcast focuses on Manchester City's 2-1 win over Liverpool

Kelly Cates is joined by Graeme Souness, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Joleon Lescott to analyse Manchester City's 2-1 win over Liverpool.

Leroy Sane grabbed the winner as champions Manchester City reignited the title race with a tense 2-1 win over Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The German settled a frantic contest in the 72nd minute at the Etihad Stadium to cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the table to four points, moments after Roberto Firmino had cancelled out Sergio Aguero's first-half opener.

Souness, Carragher, Neville and Lescott discuss all the big talking points from the game before giving their verdicts on City, Liverpool and the title race.

There's also reaction from Vincent Kompany and John Stones, plus we hear from the managers, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

