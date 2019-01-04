WATCH & VOTE: Premier League goals of the round

2:32 Watch the best strikes from matchday 21 in the Premier League, including Sergio Aguero, Alexandre Lacazette and Christian Eriksen. Watch the best strikes from matchday 21 in the Premier League, including Sergio Aguero, Alexandre Lacazette and Christian Eriksen.

Who scored the best Premier League goal during the midweek action?

Christian Eriksen makes it on the shortlist for his clever low strike past Neil Etheridge in Tottenham's 3-0 win at Cardiff on New Year's Day, as does Alexandre Lacazette for his finish in the 4-1 win over Fulham.

Both Callum Wilson and Ken Sema feature for their strikes in the topsy-turvy 3-3 draw between Bournemouth and Watford, while Marcus Rashford is in for his goal from Alexis Sanchez's assist in Manchester United's win at Newcastle.

Shane Duffy is featured for his goal in Brighton's 2-2 draw at West Ham, while Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane make the cut for their strikes in Manchester City's 2-1 win over Liverpool.

Watch the goals above and vote for your favourite below