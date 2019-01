1:52 A selection of the best saves from matchday 21 in the Premier League, including Jonas Lossl, Sergio Rico and Ben Foster. A selection of the best saves from matchday 21 in the Premier League, including Jonas Lossl, Sergio Rico and Ben Foster.

Who made the best save in the Premier League this week?

There were plenty of goals up and down the country during the New-Year midweek fixtures, but also plenty of goalkeepers at their best.

Watford's Ben Foster, Southampton's Angus Gunn, Crystal Palace's Vicente Guaita, Fulham's Sergio Rico and Huddersfield's Jonas Lossl all feature in the midweek edition.

Watch the saves above and vote for your favourite below...