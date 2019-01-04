Pep Guardiola has touchline tantrum in win over Liverpool

1:23 Pep Guardiola was given a stern talking to by referee Antony Taylor after throwing a tantrum at fourth official Martin Atkinson. Pep Guardiola was given a stern talking to by referee Antony Taylor after throwing a tantrum at fourth official Martin Atkinson.

Pep Guardiola was given a stern talking to by referee Antony Taylor after throwing a tantrum at fourth official Martin Atkinson in the win over Liverpool.

The Manchester City boss lost his temper on the touchline after Roberto Firmino and Fernandinho clashed in midfield but Taylor decided to play on.

Guardiola tossed his scarf angrily towards the ground and raged at the fourth official.

Pep Guardiola is spoken to by referee Anthony Taylor

Taylor was alerted to the situation and issued Guardiola with a warning, resisting the temptation to send him to the stands.

Guardiola said: "Yeah, we had a chat, I apologised that it happened, but in the moment your tension is 100 per cent, we believe it's a fault, he doesn't believe it's a fault, but OK, forget about it."

Hit the video to watch Guardiola's angry antics.