Was Vincent Kompany lucky to escape a red card for lunge on Mohamed Salah?

0:34 Was Vincent Kompany lucky to escape a sending off for a wild lunge on Mohamed Salah in Manchester City’s dramatic win over Liverpool? Was Vincent Kompany lucky to escape a sending off for a wild lunge on Mohamed Salah in Manchester City’s dramatic win over Liverpool?

Was Vincent Kompany lucky to escape a sending off for a wild lunge on Mohamed Salah in Manchester City’s dramatic win over Liverpool?

With half hour played and the game at 0-0, Kompany flew into a challenge with Salah, who was motoring towards goal.

The City skipper got nowhere near the ball and caught the striker with his studs showing.

Co-commentator Gary Neville thought a yellow card was the correct punishment but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp disagreed, saying Kompany could have ended Salah's season with such a dangerous tackle and wanted him sent off.

Kompany joked: "I thought it was a great challenge. Was it not?

"On the pitch I felt I got the ball, a bit of the man, I didn't try to injure him at all. It was that or either let him go through on goal. The decision was made very quickly in my head."

Hit the video to watch Kompany's tackle.