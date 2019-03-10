WATCH: Jordan Pickford rugby tackles Salomon Rondon then saves penalty

0:57 Watch Jordan Pickford's 'rugby tackle' on Salomon Rondon Watch Jordan Pickford's 'rugby tackle' on Salomon Rondon

Newcastle produced a rip-roaring comeback from 2-0 down to bulldoze Everton 3-2 and make it five wins on the spin at St James' Park.

It proved to be an eventful afternoon on Tyneside for former Sunderland goalkeeper Pickford, who produced fine saves to deny Ayoze Perez and substitute Paul Dummett, but also conceded a penalty after spilling a cross, and could only parry Miguel Almiron's shot to allow Perez to equalise.

Pickford was at the forefront of the action against Newcastle

The penalty incident had the home fans seething as they felt Pickford should have been dismissed for his seemingly deliberate rugby-style tackle on Rondon.

