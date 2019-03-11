WATCH: Premier League saves of the round

1:48 Watch the best saves of the round in the Premier League

Who made the best save in the Premier League at the weekend?

Bernd Leno made several impressive stops to help Arsenal beat Manchester United while Neil Etheridge kept a clean sheet as Cardiff beat West Ham.

Kasper Schmeichel played a role in Leicester's victory over Fulham and Jordan Pickford saved a penalty in Everton's defeat at Newcastle.

Lukasz Fabianski and Sergio Rico also make the cut.

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to watch our pick of the best saves of the round