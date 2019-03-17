WATCH: Matt Ritchie stunner rescues Newcastle

0:50 Matt Ritchie fired in a superb injury-time volley to grab a point for Newcastle at his former club Bournemouth. Matt Ritchie fired in a superb injury-time volley to grab a point for Newcastle at his former club Bournemouth.

Ritchie smashed Deandre Yedlin's cross into the roof of the net as the clocked ticked into the 94th minute at the Vitality Stadium, denying his old club Bournemouth an important three points.

Salomon Rondon had given Newcastle the lead in first-half stoppage-time before Josh King's double looked to have won the game for the Cherries.

But Ritchie popped up to haunt his former club and score one of the goals of the weekend on his old stamping ground.

