Paul Dummett makes goalline clearance against Bournemouth

Newcastle defender Paul Dummett produced a stunning goalline clearance in their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday.

With the scores at 1-1 in the 70th minute, Dummett made a brilliant clearance right on the goalline to prevent Callum Wilson's looping header over goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from going in.

Goalline technology was not needed to clarify whether it had gone in, but the replays showed the ball was right on the line.

Bournemouth did take the lead nine minutes from time through Josh King with his second of the afternoon, but Matt Ritchie responded with a last-gasp equaliser against his old club to ensure the entertaining clash at the Vitality Stadium finished up as a draw.

