WATCH: Was Liverpool's match-winning penalty harsh on Fulham?

1:46 The Super Sunday panel discuss whether Liverpool should have been awarded a late penalty for Sergio Rico’s tug on Sadio Mane The Super Sunday panel discuss whether Liverpool should have been awarded a late penalty for Sergio Rico’s tug on Sadio Mane

Liverpool beat 2-1 Fulham on Sunday to go top of the Premier League, but was their match-winning penalty harsh on the home side?

Having being pegged back to 1-1, Liverpool were handed the chance to restore their lead when Fulham goalkeeper Sergio Rico dropped a routine shot and then grabbed Sadio Mane as he tried to get to the loose ball.

The referee pointed to the spot and James Milner converted to secure victory for the visitors.

There was some debate about the penalty in the Super Sunday studio, with Jamie Redknapp saying it was a foul and former Everton player Tim Cahill saying it shouldn't have been given...

Jamie Redknapp: "It is a penalty. He definitely gets a grip of him. There's not a great deal in it, but he tries to rectify the mistake, sees Mane come across and he just grabs him and pulls him back. Once you do that to a player that's enough for a penalty."

2:59 Highlights from Liverpool's 2-1 win against Fulham in the Premier League Highlights from Liverpool's 2-1 win against Fulham in the Premier League

Cahill: "When you see it from the referee's angle it's a definite penalty, but then we get to see the replay and that's not a penalty. It's a brush. He should have dealt with the ball but when you see the angle it's just a brush, it's open hand, not closed hand."

Redknapp: "Come on! You've got your Everton kit on still!"

Cahill: "What I'm saying is from the first angle, the referee's angle, it's a definite penalty, but seeing the replay it looks soft."

Graeme Sounes: "Mane does exaggerate the contact and throws himself down. The goalkeeper has to do better though."

What do you think? Watch the incident in the video at the top of the page