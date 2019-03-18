Sky Sports Fantasy Football Team of the Week: Sadio Mane makes it three from four

Sadio Mane hit his ninth goal in as many games for Liverpool

We take a look at the top performers from gameweek 31 - check out the Team of the Week to see if any of your players have made the cut.

Jordan Pickford (£7.2m) - 11 points

The England goalkeeper recorded his third double-figure tally of the season in Everton's win over Chelsea, earning bonus points from tier one saves to comfortably secure a place in the Fantasy Team of the Week. It was Jordan Pickford's third clean sheet in four matches as Marco Silva's side begin to build momentum once more.

Wes Morgan (£7.3m) - 8 points

Wes Morgan celebrates after scoring Leicester's second goal

Wes Morgan has found himself back in the fold under new Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, starting against Watford and Burnley when he had previously missed out on five Premier League games. He repaid the faith shown in him by scoring the winner at Burnley, despite his side being down to ten men for 86 minutes of the game.

Angelo Ogbonna (£7.2m) - 9 points

Angelo Ogbonna posted his largest points haul of his season at the weekend with nine points. It would have been more had West Ham not conceded three goals, which took two points off his overall total. His pass tier one bonus made up for that, alongside his first goal of the season, which made him highest scoring defender of gameweek 31.

Michael Keane (£7.6m) - 7 points

Michael Keane has three consecutive clean sheets

The Englishman kept a third clean sheet in as many appearances for Everton and now has 21 points from his last three Premier League matches. Michael Keane has helped his team keep five clean sheets from his last nine matches, which is a great record and a testament to Everton's defence. A modest 5.9 per cent of Fantasy Football managers have benefited from having Keane in their side.

Sadio Mane (£11m) - 16 points

Sadio Mane is arguably the best player in the Premier League at the moment, and he is keeping Fantasy Football bosses happy, with his selection percentage currently at 24.1 per cent. They have been rewarded with 56 points from his last four games, which have included five goals, one assist and three Sky Sports Man of the Match awards. This is his third appearance in the Fantasy Team of the Week in only four weeks.

Wilfred Ndidi (£8.6m) - 9 points

Wilfred Ndidi earned his first MOTM award of the season at Burnley

Wilfred Ndidi's job at Leicester can often be under-appreciated, though his Man of the Match performance against Burnley underlines his importance in the side. The midfielder recorded bonus points for the third successive week, this time in the tackling field, to give him a place in the Fantasy Team of the Week. Ndidi has 19 points from his last three matches.

Richarlison (£8.6m) - 10 points

The Brazilian netted his 12th goal of the campaign against Chelsea and has two in as many games after not finding the net in his previous five. Richarlison has 20 points from his last two matches and has hit 150 points for the year, keeping the 16.8 per cent of Fantasy Football bosses on their toes and enthralled as to whether they should keep the attack-minded player in their team or not.

Dwight McNeil (£5.4m) - 8 points

Dwight McNeil levelled the scores for Burnley

Dwight McNeil has directly contributed to three goals (one strike, two assists) in his last six Premier League games for Burnley, and has five goal involvements in his 12 league starts this term, proving a shrewd selection for the 0.5 per cent of Fantasy Football managers. His next three matches are Wolves, Bournemouth and Cardiff, an opportune time for him to register more points.

Josh King (£9.3m) - 19 points

The Bournemouth striker hit his fourth double-figure points haul of the season as he claimed his third double of the campaign in their 2-2 draw with Newcastle. Josh King now has 11 Premier League goals to his name and yet only 1.8 per cent of Fantasy Football managers have recruited his services.

Javier Hernandez (£9.6m) - 16 points

A superb cameo performance from Javier Hernandez won West Ham the points

Javier Hernandez posted 16 points as a game-changing substitute in what was a thrilling encounter with Huddersfield. His two goals was enough to earn him a Man of the Match award, and in turn, accounted for 19.7 per cent of his overall tally this season, which is 81 Fantasy Football points.

Karlan Grant (£7.1m) - 12 points

In Karlan Grant's three starts for Huddersfield since his move from Charlton, he has had a hand in three goals, two of which came at the London Stadium against West Ham. The other was an assist in their victory over Wolves, so he is making an impact, although less than 0.1 per cent of Fantasy Football managers were on hand to benefit from his 12 points at the weekend.