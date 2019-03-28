WATCH: ePremier League Finals on Sky Sports

The ePremier League Finals get underway on Thursday - and you can watch all of the action on Sky Sports!

Players representing each of the 20 Premier League clubs have qualified for the two tournaments on the Xbox and PS4 consoles.

And you can watch the tournament unfold across Thursday and Friday on Sky Sports, skysports.com and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Ways to watch

There will be live coverage on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Mix from 11am on Thursday, and from midday to 9pm on Friday across both channels.

As well as watching on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel, you can also catch all the action online via the Premier League website or app, which you can download from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

There will be highlights on the Premier League's official Twitter page, as well as live coverage on EA Sports' Twitch channel.