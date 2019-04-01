WATCH & VOTE: Premier League goal of the month - James Ward-Prowse, Salomon Rondon, Diogo Jota and more
Last Updated: 01/04/19 2:10pm
It's goal of the month time in the Premier League - take a look at the best scored in March and vote for your favourite...
- Jan Valery - Man Utd v SOUTHAMPTON - March 2
- Andreas Pereira - MAN UTD v Southampton - March 2
- James Ward-Prowse - MAN UTD v Southampton - March 2
- Diogo Jota - WOLVES v Cardiff - March 2
- Anthony Knockaert - C Palace v BRIGHTON - March 9
- Salomon Rondon - Bournemouth vs NEWCASTLE - March 16
- Karlan Grant - West Ham v HUDDERSFIELD - March 16
- Matt Ritchie - Bournemouth vs NEWCASTLE - March 16
Watch the video above and vote for your favourite below...