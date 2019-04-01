How Fulham could be relegated from the Premier League on Tuesday

Fulham could be relegated on Tuesday

Fulham's stay in the Premier League could come to an end this midweek as their relegation could be sealed on Tuesday.

Huddersfield were relegated on Saturday following their 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace and Fulham, who are 16 points away from safety, are on the verge of joining the Terriers in the Sky Bet Championship for next season.

The Cottagers, who sit 19th, and are 16 points adrift of safety with only six games remaining, need at least a point against Watford at Vicarage Road or they will be relegated.

Current Premier League table Position Team Games played Points 16 Southampton 31 33 17 Burnley 32 33 18 Cardiff City 31 28 19 Fulham 32 17 20 Huddersfield (R) 32 14

How to follow

Watch all the Premier League midweek goals as they go in on your mobile with the Sky Sports app.

The only place to get live in-game clips of all the action is through the Sky Sports app or our dedicated match blogs on your mobile.

On Tuesday, Fulham's bid to beat the drop takes them to Vicarage Road to face Watford (7.45pm), while Wolves host Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United at Molineux, (7.45pm).

Fulham were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City on Tuesday

On Wednesday, Tottenham finally get to play their first game at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Crystal Palace (7.45pm) and Chelsea are also in action against Brighton at Stamford Bridge (7.45pm). The title race and the battle for survival also continues with title-chasing Manchester City playing relegation-threatened Cardiff at the Etihad Stadium (7.45pm).

With the Sky Sports app, you will be able to see goals within minutes of them hitting the back of the net, as well as match highlights from all games 15 minutes after the final whistle - you will just need to log in with a free Sky iD for the full experience.

Live on Sky Sports

We have two games live on Sky Sports this midweek, plus the opening ceremony of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Wolves vs Man Utd Live on

United's clash with Wolves is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.30pm on Tuesday

Then tune into Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm on Wednesday as Laura Woods and a host of guests will be pitchside at Spurs' new stadium for the opening ceremony.

Man City vs Cardiff Live on

After the opening ceremony at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, attention turns to the Etihad Stadium for coverage of Manchester City vs Cardiff. Kick-off at the Etihad is at 7.45pm and you can watch all the action on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.