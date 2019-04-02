Sky Sports Fantasy Football Team of the Week: Wes Morgan makes it two from two

Wes Morgan makes it two weeks in succession in the Team of the Week

We take a look at the top performers from game week 34 - check out the Fantasy Team of the Week to see if any of your players have made the cut.

Vicente Guaita - £6.3m: 11 points

The cheapest player in the Fantasy Team of the Week had only been selected by 0.1 per cent of Fantasy Football head coaches. Guaita has now posted five clean sheets from his 13 Premier League starts. His 11 points against Huddersfield have made up 19.3 per cent of his overall total this term.

James Tarkowski - £8.5m: 17 points

James Tarkowski is pivotal at the back for Burnley

Tarkowski posted his largest points haul of the season in Burnley's win over Wolves, registering his sixth clean sheet and third Sky Sports Man of the Match award thus far. Burnley's key man at the back even picked up points from creating a goal for Sean Dyche's side, as well as picking up tier one tackle bonus points too, benefitting the four per cent of Fantasy Football bosses who had recruited his services.

Ben Chilwell - £7.6m: 10 points

Fresh from an impressive England performance in the international break, Chilwell continued his fine form in the domestic colours of Leicester, helping his side to an eighth clean sheet of the year while grabbing an assist also. Only 1.6 per cent of Fantasy Football managers would have been rewarded with this double-figure total, which is strange considering how cheap the left-back is and how well he is performing in both attack and defence.

Patrick van Aanholt - £7.6m: 19 points

Van Aanholt is as solid in attack as in defence for Crystal Palace

As far as afternoons go, you could not have asked for a better performance from van Aanholt, who capped off a clean sheet and a goal with a Man of the Match award, his first of the campaign. His impressive season has been recognised by the 14.8 per cent of Fantasy Football bosses who have him in their side - they have seen van Aanholt attain 125 points throughout.

Kurt Zouma - £7.6m: 14 points

Zouma has 23 points from his last three Premier League starts and has two clean sheets in that period too. The centre-back netted his second goal of the season in Everton's win over West Ham and recorded 14 of his 85 Fantasy Football points for the season, accounting for 16.5 per cent of his overall tally in 2018/19.

Wes Morgan - £7.3m: 19 points

Morgan is continuing to impress his new Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers. Rather incredibly, the centre-back has three goals in his last four appearances, as well as registering a sixth clean sheet in 19 Premier League matches for Leicester, which would be averaging 12 per season. His Man of the Match award enabled Morgan to record 19 points, a season high for him, earning 23.2 per cent of his Fantasy Football points from this fixture.

Nathan Redmond - £7.3m: 10 points

Redmond is enjoying life under Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton playmaker Redmond is thriving under Ralph Hasenhuttl and has two assists in his last four matches. Under Hasenhuttl, Redmond has contributed to six goals (three goals, three assists), whereas he had only found the net once in his previous 16 Premier League appearances. Southampton have been good form at home and it would not be surprising if they put a dent in Liverpool's title hopes this weekend. Redmond also received an MOTM award for his role in Southampton's victory at Brighton.

Bernardo Silva - £9.3m: 16 points

Silva contributed to both goals in Manchester City's win at Fulham, scoring the first and creating the second for Sergio Aguero. The Portuguese midfielder recorded 16 points at the weekend, equalling his total for the previous eight Premier League matches. He has contributed to 14 goals this campaign through his six strikes and eight assists for City.

Bernard - £8.8m: 13 points

Bernard of Everton celebrates after scoring against West Ham

Bernard scored his first Premier League goal for Everton and earned his first MOTM award in the process for his performance at the London Stadium. Similar to Silva, Bernard equalled his total in this game week in comparison to his previous eight. This accounts for 19.7 per cent of his overall tally.

Sergio Aguero - £12.8m: 10 points

Aguero extended his position as Premier League top scorer to two goals as he netted the second at Craven Cottage. The lethal frontman now has eight goals in his last seven for Pep Guardiola's team and sits inside the top 10 for Fantasy Football points. Bernardo Silva was returning the favour when setting up Aguero's goal as the Argentine created the first for him, which allowed him to make his way into the Fantasy Team of the Week once more.

Anthony Martial - £10.5m: 9 points

Martial gestures after doubling Manchester United's lead

Martial marked his first start in five matches with a goal against Watford, while recording tier one bonus points for shots too. Despite his injury, his last three Premier League games has seen the Frenchman contribute to three goals, through two strikes and one assist. Only 1.1 per cent of Fantasy Football managers will benefit for a string of good performances from Martial.