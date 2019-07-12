Arsenal transfer rumours

Ruben Dias has been linked with a move to Arsenal

The latest on the players Arsenal have been linked with this summer - and who might leave the club as the Unai Emery revolution continues...

CONFIRMED: Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal have confirmed the signing of the 18-year-old Brazilian.

Ruben Dias - Arsenal have reignited their interest in the Benfica defender (Daily Mail, July 13)

William Saliba - Tottenham are in talks with Saint-Etienne over the signing of Saliba, according to Sky sources. However, Arsenal are close to a deal for Saint-Etienne's William Saliba, with the 18-year-old French defender set to cost the Gunners about £25m (Sky Sports, July 9). Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their bid to sign defender William Saliba with a £30m offer (Sun on Sunday, July 7). Arsenal are facing a battle against Wolves for the signing of Saliba (Daily Star, July 7). Arsenal are planning a £27m bid for the St Etienne youngster (Daily Star, June 15); Arsenal are on the brink of completing a £26m deal for Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba before sending him back to the Ligue 1 club on loan for the forthcoming season (Daily Mirror, July 5).

Ryan Fraser - Bournemouth are prepared to let the Scotland international leave for free at the end of next season instead of selling him summer (Daily Express, July 12); Arsenal are interested in Fraser, 25, as an alternative to Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha (Sunday Mirror, July 7). Bournemouth have put a £25m price tag on the winger (Daily Mail, June 20); Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake insists a new contract offer remains on the table for the Scotland forward (Sky Sports News, June 15).

Wilfried Zaha - The Ivory Coast international has not been involved in Crystal Palace's launch of next season's away kit (Daily Express, July 12); The Gunners are prepared to include Calum Chambers, Carl Jenkinson and Mohamed Elneny in any deal for the Crystal Palace winger (Daily Mirror, July 11); Arsenal have up to £70m available for a second bid for the Palace winger (Sky Sports News, July 4); Arsenal have launched a £40m bid for the Crystal Palace winger (Sky Sports News, July 1); Palace have ruled out the prospect of selling Zaha - even for £80m - over fears of jeopardising their proposed takeover (The Sun, July 1); Zaha wants to leave Crystal Palace and Arsenal are expected to make an offer for the forward (Sky Sports News, June 28); Unai Emery will ask the Arsenal board to break the bank to sign Zaha, who would be expected to cost around £55m (The Sun, June 24).

Dani Ceballos - Arsenal could beat north London rivals Spurs to the loan signing of the Real Madrid forward (Marca, July 11); Arsenal are locked in a three-way battle with Tottenham and Liverpool for the signature of Real Madrid's 22-year-old forward (Marca, July 4).

Mario Lemina - The midfielder has given Arsenal hope of signing him this summer by stating he does not want to play for Southampton next season (France Football, July 11).

Malcom - Arsenal are looking to hijack Everton's £31.5m move for Barcelona winger Malcom (The Sun, June 10). Arsenal have suffered a setback in the pursuit of Barcelona winger Malcom with Paris Saint-Germain also interested in bringing the Brazilian back to Ligue 1 (Sunday Mirror, July 7). Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona's Brazilian forward but remain intent on signing Crystal Palace winger Zaha (Daily Mirror, July 4); Arsenal are interested in signing the Barcelona winger on loan, but the La Liga club will only sanction a permanent transfer (Sport, July 3).

Lucas Vazquez - Arsenal have made a £27m offer for the Real Madrid winger (Sport, July 2); Unai Emery wants to bring the forward to the Emirates this summer (Don Balon, June 20).

Yacine Brahimi - Arsenal are in talks with the Algeria international, who is a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Porto (Sky Sports News, July 1).

Nabil Fekir - Arsenal have been given the chance to sign the Lyon playmaker for £30m (Daily Mirror, July 2).

Jarrod Bowen - Arsenal are preparing a move for Hull's £12m-rated forward (The Sun, July 2).

Kieran Tierney - Napoli are trying to gazump Arsenal in the race for the Celtic defender (Daily Mail, July 1); Neil Lennon says Arsenal have not made a second bid for Tierney and that their first offer was "not anywhere near" Celtic's asking price (Sky Sports News, June 27); Arsenal have had a second bid rejected for Celtic defender Tierney, with the Scottish champions holding out for a fee of around £25m (Daily Mirror, June 24); Arsenal are expected to return with an improved offer for Tierney but Napoli are also understood to be keen (Sky Sports News, June 24); Celtic have rejected a £15m bid from Arsenal for the left-back, according to Sky sources (June 23).

Keita Balde - Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring Monaco winger Keita Balde, with the Senegal international keen on a move to the Premier League (Sky Sports News, June 29).

Dominik Szoboszlai - Arsenal 'are eyeing a deal for Red Bull Salzburg's wonderkid (Daily Mirror, June 20).

Tiemoue Bakayoko - Arsenal, Manchester United and Paris St-Germain are interested in signing the France midfielder from Chelsea (RMC Sport, July 9)

Julian Weigl - Borussia Dortmund have slapped a £27m price-tag on Weigl as Arsenal continue to monitor his situation in Germany (Daily Mirror, June 28).

Dan-Axel Zagadou - Zagadou has told Borussia Dortmund he wants to leave the German giants - paving the way for the Gunners to make their move (Daily Mirror, June 28).

Alexis Claude-Maurice - But the Arsenal and West Ham target says he wants to join Borussia Monchengladbach this summer (Sky Sports News, June 19).

Presnel Kimpembe - Arsenal are interested in the PSG defender, who could be available for transfer if the Ligue 1 champions complete a deal for de Ligt (Soccerlink, June 19).

Yannick Carrasco - Arsenal's hopes of signing the Belgian have been boosted as the winger's relationship with Dalian Yifang appears to be on the rocks (Daily Mail, June 22).

Valentino Lazaro - Arsenal are close to missing out on the signing of Austria international as Inter have jumped the queue with a £16m bid (Daily Record, June 15).

Hakim Ziyech - Ajax will seek just over £30m for their Morocco winger this summer. The 26-year-old has been linked with Arsenal (Daily Mirror, June 15).

Thomas Strakosha - Lazio have valued their Albania goalkeeper at £44.5m. The 24-year-old has been linked with both Arsenal (Il Messaggero, via Football.London, June 15).

Reinier Jesus - Arsenal are preparing an offer for the highly rated Flamengo midfielder, 17, a Brazil U17 international (Tuttomercatoweb, via Talksport, June 15).

Ivan Perisic - The Croatian will be allowed to leave Inter this summer for a fee of around £35m. There has previously been interest in Perisic from Manchester United and Arsenal, but as yet no bid has been submitted by a Premier League club. (Sport Italia, June 14)

Markus Schubert - The Arsenal target is poised to join Schalke (Daily Mail, June 18); The Gunners will reportedly complete the signing of German goalkeeper Markus Schubert on a free transfer in the next few days (The Independent, June 13; Daily Star, June 15).

Franck Kessie - Arsenal could seal a deal for AC Milan's Franck Kessie for £30m, but will face competition from Spurs and West Ham (The Sun, June 11).

Dennis Praet and Joachim Andersen - Arsenal's raid for the Sampdoria duo has been rejected, with the Serie A club requesting £50m (The Sun, June 11); Arsenal have been told they must pay at least £44m for the pair (Daily Star, June 8); The Gunners reportedly launched a double £37m bid for the Sampdoria duo (Daily Star, June 4).

Jordan Veretout - Veretout looks set to snub a late swoop from Arsenal in order to take Napoli's offer (The Sun, June 11); The Fiorentina midfielder is likely to join Napoli in a €22m deal, but Arsenal are interested in making a late snatch (CalcioMercarto, June 1).

Thomas Meunier - Despite the Gunners having held talks over a £20m move for the Belgian, they fear it could fall through due to their failure to qualify for the Champions League (Mail, June 4); Arsenal manager Unai Emery has made personal contact with Meunier in an attempt to convince him to join the Gunners ahead of Manchester United. (Mirror, June 2).

Ozan Kabak - Arsenal are monitoring the 19-year-old Stuttgart defender who has a £13.2m release clause (Daily Mail, June 1).

Eder Balanta - Arsenal have been offered a cut-price £4m deal for the Basel defender as they look to add more options for next season (The Mirror, June 1).

Mariano Diaz - Arsenal have been offered the Real Madrid striker in a cut-price deal (The Mirror, July 10).

The latest on those who could leave Arsenal this summer...

CONFIRMED: Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck, Petr Cech and Stephan Lichtsteiner have already confirmed their departures.

Laurent Koscielny - Arsenal are set to open disciplinary proceedings against the Frenchman after he refused to join the club on their pre-season tour of the USA, according to Sky sources. The Frenchman has gone on strike following a bitter row over a new contract (Daily Mirror, July 12); The Arsenal captain refused to travel with the squad on their pre-season tour to the United States. Sky Sports News understands Koscielny wants to return to France and has asked Arsenal to release him from his contract, which has one year remaining (Sky Sports News, June 11).

Carl Jenkinson - Crystal Palace have identified the right-back as a possible replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka (The Sun, July 2); West Brom are in talks with Arsenal over a deal to sign defender Carl Jenkinson, Sky Sports News understands (Sky Sports News, June 20).

Lucas Torreira - AC Milan are preparing a bid in the region of £4.5m to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira on a two-season long loan with a view to make it permanent for around £25m Sky in Italy understand (June 27); Meanwhile Torreira insists he is happy at Arsenal and has heard nothing of the supposed transfer interest from Milan (Daily Mirror, June 27): Arsenal midfielder Torreira wants to leave the Gunners this summer and join Milan. The Rossoneri want to take the Uruguayan on a two-year loan with an option to buy (Sky Italia, June 26).

David Ospina - The goalkeeper is reportedly leaving to join Napoli for £3.5m (The Sun, June 17).

Granit Xhaka - Atletico Madrid will launch a move for Arsenal midfielder if they are unable to strike a deal with Real Madrid for Marcos Llorente (AS and The Sun, June 19).

Mesut Ozil - Ozil is set to stay at Arsenal next season as the club's plan to offload their top earner stalls (Daily Mail, June 28); Arsenal are stepping up their efforts to sell the Germany midfielder (The Sun, June 15). However, Ozil could outlast manager Unai Emery at the Emirates, Raphael Honigstein told the Transfer Talk podcast.

Calum Chambers - The Gunners are also expected to entertain offers for Calum Chambers, following an impressive loan spell at Fulham and the defender could be of interest to some Premier League clubs (Football.London, June 8).

Shkodran Mustafi - The German defender has reportedly been made available for transfer with AC Milan believed to be interested (Football.London, June 7).

Sead Kolasinac - The full-back is reported to be of interest to Barcelona as a back-up player (The Sun and Daily Express, June 5).

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette - Arsenal will offer the duo over £200k-a-week each over fears their in-demand strikers might leave. (The Sun, June 15).

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mustafi - Unai Emery 'has had enough of underperformers' and names Mkhitaryan and Mustafi as potential casualties along with Mesut Ozil (Daily Mirror, May 31).

Jordi Osei-Tutu - Celtic are tracking Arsenal youngster Jordi Osei-Tutu with a view to loaning the full-back next season (Scottish Sun, June 9).

Reiss Nelson - The England U21 winger insists breaking into the Arsenal team is his "main goal" after a season on loan at Hoffenheim (Sky Sports News, June 15).

Hector Bellerin - The Arsenal right back is wanted by Atletico Madrid, with the Gunners being offered former Sevilla player Vitolo as a sweetener (Mirror, June 22)

Nacho Monreal - The defender signed a new one-year deal at Arsenal with the option of extending for a further year into the 2020-21 season (The Sun, July 5).