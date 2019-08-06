Manchester United transfer rumours

Could Lukaku be on his way to Inter Milan?

The latest on who Manchester United have been linked with this summer. Warning! It's already a very long list...

The latest players Man Utd have been linked with...

CONFIRMED: Harry Maguire - The England defender has become the world's most expensive defender after joining Manchester United from Leicester for a fee of £80m.

CONFIRMED: Aaron Wan-Bissaka - United have completed the signing of the 21-year-old full-back on a five-year deal from Crystal Palace, for a fee thought to be £45m potentially rising to £50m.

1:30 Aaron Wan-Bissaka has signed for Manchester United - check out his best bits in the Premier League so far with Crystal Palace Aaron Wan-Bissaka has signed for Manchester United - check out his best bits in the Premier League so far with Crystal Palace

CONFIRMED: Daniel James - The Wales winger has completed his transfer to United from Swansea on a five-year contract.

Christian Eriksen - Manchester United are closing in on a shock transfer for Tottenham's Eriksen after their Bruno Fernandes deal stalled (The Sun, August 6).

Paulo Dybala - Dybala's move to Manchester United broke down over demand for £15m payment to agent to buy his image rights from a third party (Daily Mail, August 5).

Manchester United will end their interest in Juventus striker Dybala due to the player and his agent's demands, according to Sky sources. Sky Sports News understands United are moving on from Dybala due to his wage demands, excessive requests from his agent and a general sense the player would be coming to Old Trafford for the wrong reasons.

Paulo Dybala

Hannibal Mejbri - Manchester United will complete the £9m signing of Monaco wonderkid Hannibal Mejbri on Tuesday (The Sun, August 5).

Samuel Umtiti - Umtiti has had Manchester United transfer talks as Barcelona are willing to agree a quickfire sale (Daily Express, August 5). United are interested in the Barcelona defender, but the World Cup winner has reiterated his desire to remain at the Camp Nou after an injury-hit campaign (Mundo Deportivo, June 28).

Bruno Fernandes - Fernandes has also been struck off the transfer to-do list by Manchester United shortly after the Dybala pursuit was abandoned (Daily Star, August 5). Tottenham and Manchester United face competition from Real Madrid in the pursuit of Sporting Lisbon's £63m-rated Fernandes (The Sun, Aug 4). Tottenham have opened talks with Sporting Lisbon over a deal for the Portuguese (Aug 1). MUnited have agreed a fee close to £70m with Sporting for Fernandes (Sport, July 28); Fernandes is unlikely to join United this summer (July 25); United are £7m short of Sporting's £62m valuation for Fernandes (Daily Star, July 24); The Sporting midfielder has expressed his desire to play in England amid interest from United (July 23); Sporting are preparing themselves for the possibility that the midfielder will not be leaving this summer as United have been unwilling to meet his £63m price tag (Daily Star, July 20); Solskjaer is putting "pressure" on Old Trafford chiefs to wrap up a deal for Fernandes (Daily Express, July 18).

Mario Mandzukic - United have discussed signing the Croat as talks continue with Juventus over Romelu Lukaku, Sky Sports News understands (Aug 2).

Sean Longstaff - Steve Bruce has told United the player is not for sale (Daily Mail, July 29); Newcastle owner Mike Ashley says Longstaff is not for sale (Daily Mail, July 27); Woodward is confident of completing a deal for the Newcastle midfielder (Evening Standard, July 24); United are still interested in signing Longstaff from Newcastle even though the two clubs are a long way apart in their valuation of the player; United have been quoted £50m by Newcastle for the midfielder they value between £18m and £20m (Daily Telegraph, July 12).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - United have made a £62m bid for the Arsenal striker (Sun, July 19).

Florent Da Silva - United are on the verge of signing the Lyon wonderkid (Daily Mirror, July 18)

Philippe Coutinho - The Brazilian will reject the chance to join United this summer, with a move to PSG more likely (Daily Express, July 14); Coutinho could make a shock return to Liverpool this summer (Le 10 Sport, June 21); The former Liverpool winger says he will not join United out of respect to his former club (Sky Sports News, June 17).

Saul Niguez - Atletico Madrid have reopened contract negotiations with the midfielder in an attempt to ward off any interest from United. The Premier League side see the Spaniard as a potential Pogba replacement. Saul is expected to be handed a salary increase but his release clause will not be raised from €150m (£134.67m) (July 13, AS).

Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez is understood to be a United target

Benoit Badiashile - United have lined up Monaco's French U19 defender if they are unable to complete a deal for Maguire. The 18-year-old is also being monitored by Wolves (July 13, L'Equipe).

Danny Rose - United are keen on the Spurs left back (Express, July 20).

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - United have reached a verbal agreement with Lazio for the midfielder. (The Sun, July 29); Milinkovic-Savic has told team-mates that he will be leaving Lazio this summer (Il Tempo, July 25); Lazio president Claudio Lotito admits the club might be forced to sell the Serb after the midfield star was linked with a move to United (Express, July 20); United are prepared to offer Lazio £70m for Milinkovic-Savic but the Serie A side want closer to £90m for the Serbian midfielder (Sky Italy, July 16); United are ready to offer £72m for the Lazio midfielder (Sky Italy, July 11); His agent has flown to London for talks with United representatives about a potential transfer for the 24-year-old Serbia international. (Sport Mediaset, July 7).

Nikola Milenkovic - United have also renewed their interest in the Fiorentina defender. Mourinho was interested in potentially adding the 21-year-old to his United squad last January, before being sacked by United in December (Sky Italy, July 11).

Gareth Bale - Pogba out, Bale in? Real are eager to include the forward in a potential deal for their No 1 target Pogba (Daily Mail, July 3). Bale is no longer one of United's transfer targets this summer as 'both his age and the salary he commands means he does not fit the transfer profile the club are pursuing' (Sky Sports News, June 13).

David Neres - Manchester United are eyeing a swoop for the Ajax sensation in a £46m deal (The Sun, Aug 4).

Wissam Ben Yedder - United's interest in the France international has inspired a renewed drive from Sevilla to keep the striker (Daily Express, July 2); United are prepared to trigger the Sevilla striker's £35m buyout clause if Romelu Lukaku secures a move to Inter Milan this summer (France Football, June 26).

Tiemoue Bakayoko - Arsenal, United and PSG are interested in signing the France midfielder from Chelsea (RMC Sport, July 9)

Hossein Zamani - United are among a host of big European clubs - Manchester City, AC Milan - keeping tabs on the 16-year-old who is said to be considering leaving Ajax (Daily Mail, July 2).

Dani Olmo - United have reportedly made a £36m bid for the former Barcelona academy star (Daily Express, July 3).

James Maddison - United are said to have made signing the Leicester forward 'their new priority' and 'moved into pole position' to sign the 22-year-old. Maddison is expected to cost £60m if he leaves Leicester this summer (The Independent, June 4).

John McGinn - United are set to launch a sensational £50m bid for the Aston Villa midfielder that would smash the transfer record for a Scot. (Sun in Scotland, June 30)

Ivan Rakitic - United have returned with a new €35m (£31.4m) offer for Barcelona's Croatian midfielder, but Barca will only consider bids of €50m (£44.86m) for the 31-year-old (Sport, June 29).

Ilay Elmkies - United and Manchester City are both battling to sign the highly rated Hoffenheim youngster (The Sun, June 28).

Neymar - PSG offered Neymar to United after rejecting Barcelona's bid, according to reports in Spain (Express, July 17). PSG approached Man Utd about the possibility of directly swapping Neymar for Pogba, although it is understood the Premier League club currently think the deal for the Brazilian would be far too expensive to justify. (The Independent, June 25).

David Brooks - United are considering a summer move for the Bournemouth forward (The Sun, June 20).

Issa Diop - The defender's representatives are due to hold talks with West Ham about his future next week (Sky Sports News, June 20); Sources close to the player say he can be sold for £60m (Sky Sports News, June 17); United are interested in signing the player and willing to pay £45m plus a player for the West Ham defender (Sky Sports News, June 16); But West Ham will resist any offers for United target Diop this summer. (The People, June 16). Meanwhile, West Ham asked about Anthony Martial after being contacted by United about a player-plus-cash deal for Diop (Daily Mail, June 19).

Declan Rice - The England international feels a move to Old Trafford this summer would be too early in his career (The Independent, June 20); West Ham have told United they have no intention of selling Rice this summer (Sky Sports News, June 19).

Technical director - United are desperate to appoint a technical director to help Solskjaer rebuild his squad (the Sun, June 24). Rio Ferdinand admits he is interested in becoming United's first technical director but says the role has not yet been defined by the club (Sky Sports News, June 12); Ed Woodward will continue to call the shots on the transfer policy at United, with the club not expected to appoint a sporting or technical director this summer. (Daily Mail, June 12).

Junior Firpo - United and Liverpool will go head-to-head for the signature of the Real Betis left back (Marca, June 24).

Toby Alderweireld - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will try and sign the Spurs defender if United miss out on landing Matthijs de Ligt. (Daily Express, June 9).

Blaise Matiudi - United have received a transfer boost in their pursuit of midfield reinforcements as the Juve midfielder considers a move to Old Trafford (Daily Express, July 29); The 32-year-old is United and will cost around £20m (Gazzetta dello Sport, July 23).

David Neres - The Ajax winger has been linked with United and Everton, but the Brazil international has said his future is with the Dutch champions (Algemeen Dagblad, July 9)

Kevin Strootman - United are one of several clubs who have been offered the player on loan (Sky Sports News, May 25).

Giovani Lo Celso - United have emerged as favourites ahead of Tottenham to sign the Betis playmaker, who is valued at £67m by the La Liga club. (The Independent, June 15).

Mathis Rayan Cherki - United are considering signing the 15-year-old Lyon midfielder (The Daily Telegraph, June 16).

Ivan Perisic - The Croatian will be allowed to leave Inter this summer for a fee of around £35m. There has previously been interest in Perisic from United and Arsenal, but as yet no bid has been submitted by a Premier League club. (Sport Italia, June 14).

Jan Oblak - The Atletico 'keeper wants to leave the club this summer and is interested in a move to United (ESPN, June 11).

Donny van de Beek - The Ajax midfielder wants a move to the Premier League to join either United or Tottenham (Daily Star, June 11).

Gianluigi Donnarumma - To fall in line with FFP, AC Milan may have to cash in on the 'keeper this summer with a fee in the region of £60m being quoted (Calciomercato, June 8); United have reportedly launched a move for the Milan goalkeeper. (Daily Star, June 2).

Ryan Sessegnon - United made contact with Fulham about the 19-year-old in May; the left back has now told Fulham he will not be signing a new contract offered to him by the club (Sky Sports News, June 7).

Mo Salah - Red to Red Devil? United are reportedly set for a £180m battle with Real and Bayern Munich for Salah's signature (Daily Mail, June 4).

Mauro Icardi - United have reportedly been offered the striker by Inter Milan, but have decided against making a move (Sky in Italy).

Kalidou Koulibaly - Solskjaer has identified the £84m Napoli defender as his prime transfer target this summer (Daily Mail, June 9).

Thomas Meunier - United have held more talks over a potential £22m transfer for the PSG defender as they grow frustrated with Crystal Palace's valuation of Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Daily Mail, June 2). But Arsenal manager Unai Emery has made personal contact with Meunier in an attempt to convince him to join the Gunners ahead of United. (Daily Mirror, June 2).

The latest on those who could leave Old Trafford this summer...

CONFIRMED: Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia have been released by the club.

Romelu Lukaku - Inter Milan are set to make a new offer for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky sources. Their imminent new bid is expected to be less than United's minimum asking price of £79m.

2:16 With Romelu Lukaku linked with a move to Inter Milan, we take a look at some of his best Premier League moments for United With Romelu Lukaku linked with a move to Inter Milan, we take a look at some of his best Premier League moments for United

United and Juventus have agreed a swap deal in principle involving Dybala and Lukaku (July 30). Juve are preparing an offer for Lukaku and willing to include Dybala as part of the deal (July 27). Inter have been told that time is running out if they want to sign the United striker (Daily Mail, July 24); Inter have reignited their interest in Edin Dzeko with the club not willing to match United's £75m valuation of the striker (Gazetta dello Sport, July 23). United have rejected a bid of €60m from Inter for the striker, according to Sky sources (July 20). Inter and United are only £5m apart in the valuation of the striker, with United holding out for the full £80m price tag (Telegraph, July 20).

Paul Pogba - Manchester United have rejected a £27.6m offer plus James Rodriguez from Real Madrid for Paul Pogba (Sky Sports News, August 5).

The World Cup winner fears he could be priced out of a move to Real Madrid, who face a £270m bill to sign him from Manchester United (Mirror, Aug 4). Pogba has made a fresh attempt to force a move to Real Madrid after missing United's team flight for their pre-season friendly against Milan in Cardiff on Saturday (Mail, Aug 3). Real are increasingly confident they can sign Pogba this summer (ESPN, July 27). The Frenchman's move to Real hinges on whether the Spanish club sell Gareth Bale (AS, July 23). Maurizio Sarri says he is not sure if Juventus will make a move for the midfielder this summer, but does admit he is a fan of the player. Asked about the possibility of signing the Frenchman from United this summer, Real coach Zinedine Zidane told AS: "We have a plan with the club and we'll see what happens.What happens next will already be seen. You know many things, but we will see. Lots of things can happen" (July 20). Juventus are willing to offer Joao Cancelo, Blaise Matuidi and Douglas Costa to United to help them win the race for the Frenchman (Star, July 19).

Paul Pogba models the new United kit, despite being said to want a 'new challenge'

Eric Bailly - The defender is being eyed by Milan after being put off by Liverpool's £18m transfer valuation of Dejan Lovren (The Sun, July 18); The United defender is being 'lined up for a transfer' if Maguire completes his switch from Leicester (Mirror, July 17). Milan have turned their attention to United's centre back whose contract expires in 2020 (Tuttosport, July 17).

Victor Lindelof - His agent suggested the United defender could be open to a move amid interest from Barcelona. (Daily Telegraph, July 10)

Diogo Dalot - United have told the right back he is free to leave the club this summer after the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka (The Sun, July 1).

Nemanja Matic - The Serbia midfielder, 30, is seeking talks with Solskjaer over his United future after being made aware of interest from Inter and Milan. (ESPN, July 6)

David de Gea - The 'keeper will sign a new long-term contract at United that will make him the best-paid goalkeeper in the world, SSN understands (July 21). United are increasingly confident of signing goalkeeper De Gea to a new long-term contract (Sky Sports New, July 16). De Gea looks set to finally commit his future to United, with the 28-year-old goalkeeper set to sign a new £350,000-a-week five-year deal to remain at Old Trafford. (Sunday Mirror, July 7) United are back in talks with the Spaniard and are confident of getting him to sign a new five-year contract (the Sun, June 22). The goalkeeper's "prospects of a move to PSG are set to hinge on the French giants" move for Matthijs de Ligt' (The Daily Mail, June 20).

Juan Mata - The Spaniard has signed a new deal which will keep him at United until 2021, with the option of a further year's extension. And Mata took a £45,000-a-week pay cut to sign the new deal (the Sun, June 24).

Scott McTominay - United are trying to tie down the Scot to a new contract to stop him joining Palace. (The Sun, June 16)

Fred - Solskjaer has held talks with the midfielder over the last few weeks and assured him he is part of his first-team plans (Sun, July 17). Roma's new manager Paulo Fonseca is weighing up a summer bid for the United midfielder, who move to Old Trafford for £53m less than 12 months ago. (Metro, June 15)

Andreas Pereira - The midfielder is in line for a new four-year deal at United (The Sun, June 8).

Matteo Darmian - Valencia are reported to have held talks with United about buying the full back (The Sun and Daily Mail, June 7).

Alexis Sanchez - United are set to be lumbered with the £500,000-a-week forward next season because nobody can afford to sign him (Sunday Express, June 23; The Times, June 22). However, Juventus and Inter are believed to be interested.

Marcos Rojo - The Argentinian defender says he wants to stay at Old Trafford.

Antonio Valencia - The right back is expected to leave United in the summer after the club opted not to trigger a contract extension.

Dean Henderson - The 'keeper is close to agreeing a new long-term deal at United which would see him also seal a loan return to Sheffield United (Daily Mail, July 20). Henderson, 22, is expected to join the Blades on loan after he was left out of the Red Devils' pre-season touring squad (The Sun, July 8). The goalkeeper wants his wages to triple to £75,000 a week to stay at United (Sun on Sunday, June 23). Meanwhile, United's 'keeper is unsure where his future lies at the club after a successful loan spell at United which saw them gain Premier League promotion.

Axel Tuanzebe - The 21-year-old will hold showdown talks with United over his future in the next fortnight. (The Sun, June 25).