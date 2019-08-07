Football on Sky Sports in 2019/20: Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and more

Football is back - and we're ready for our biggest season yet on Sky Sports.

The 2019/20 campaign will serve up more drama, more excitement and more games - and you can take your seat with our Total Football offer of two channels for the price of one.

Here's what's in store on Sky Sports this term - and how you can follow the action, wherever you are...

Premier League - more games, biggest games

It's a bumper Premier League season with more live games than ever before and more of the biggest fixtures.

Our cameras will be at Anfield for the big kick-off as Liverpool face Norwich on Friday Night Football in one of four live matches on the opening weekend - including a Super Sunday showdown between Manchester United and Frank Lampard's Chelsea.

Watch 128 live Premier League games on Sky Sports this season

Sky Sports is the home of Premier League football and from the 2019/20 season in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy:

128 exclusively live Premier League matches.

First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.

The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness.

New Saturday Night Football slots, presented by Kelly Cates, plus Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

In-game goals and clips on Sky Sports from Sky Sports live matches.

Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.

Live Premier League football on Sky Sports (KO times) Friday Night Football 8pm Saturday Night Football 5.30pm, 7.45pm Super Sunday 2pm, 4.30pm Monday Night Football 8pm

EFL - new season, new dreams

The 2019/20 EFL season is also Sky Sports' biggest yet.

Promotion hopes will be renewed when the campaign kicks off as newcomers Luton host Middlesbrough on Friday August 2, with Nottingham Forest vs West Brom, Bristol City vs Leeds and Huddersfield vs Derby also live on the opening weekend.

Leeds will go again for promotion from the Championship after missing out in 2018/19

This term, Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy:

More games than ever before across the Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One, Sky Bet League Two, Carabao Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.

In addition to EFL coverage across the Sky Sports Football channel, full rounds of midweek Sky Bet Championship fixtures will also be available via the red button.

Full coverage of midweek fixtures on Gillette Soccer Specials, featuring live clips and highlights.

In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches, plus a dedicated highlights show, also available On Demand.

Analysis from some of the biggest names in the game.

Scottish Premiership - every Old Firm clash

Our new-look Scottish football coverage will see 30 matches from the Scottish Premiership broadcast live - including every clash between Neil Lennon's Celtic and Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

Will Celtic hold off Rangers again this season?

Sky Sports will be the only place to see live Scottish Premiership action from 2020, with up to 48 live league games in store as well as the play-offs, but customers this term can look forward to:

30 live matches from the Scottish Premiership, including every Old Firm encounter.

Live coverage presented by Eilidh Barbour, who joins for the 2019/20 season, with analysis from Andy Walker, Kris Commons, Kris Boyd and more.

Dedicated Scottish Premiership highlights show every week.

New shows and old favourites

Your favourite Sky Sports shows are back for 2019/20 - and there's a fresh addition to our schedule to get you in the mood for the weekend.

Saturday Social - Saturdays, 9.30am: Join Sky Sports' Smithy and Football Daily's Joe Thomlinson for our new Saturday morning show that puts fans and social media in the spotlight.

Soccer AM - Saturdays, 10.30am: Fenners, Tubes and the gang return with top guests and brilliant sketches.

Soccer AM is back on Saturday August 10

Soccer Saturday - Saturdays, from midday: The best goals service is back as Jeff and guests keep you updated from around the grounds, with plenty of laughs thrown in!

Sunday Supplement - Sundays, 10am: Neil Ashton is joined by a panel of football journalists for their take on the big stories and headline-makers of the week.

Goals on Sunday - Sundays, 11.30am: Chris Kamara is joined on the sofa by special guests to chat football and dissect Saturday's action.

The Debate - Monday to Thursday, from 10pm: Geoff Shreeves, Laura Woods and David Prutton take turns in the hotseat as a range of guests join them to discuss the biggest talking points in the game.

Jack Grealish's Aston Villa join Norwich and Sheffield United in the top flight this season

Sky Sports app, skysports.com and the Score Centre

Sky Sports' digital platforms are the home of live blogs for every Premier League game, with in-game goals from Sky games and match highlights available on web and mobile.

You'll also find match highlights from every Sky Bet EFL game on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and the Football Score Centre, as well as news, features and expert opinion from our pundits across the leagues, throughout the year.

Watch Premier League and EFL highlights on your mobile

