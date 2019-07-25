FA to review minimum sanctions for cases of discrimination

The Football Association (FA) is set to review its minimum sanctions for proven cases of discrimination, Sky Sports News understands.

FIFA recently doubled their minimum sanction for players found guilty of discrimination from a five-match suspension to ten.

Back in May, the FA increased their minimum ban under the same circumstances from five games to six.

But following Kick It Out's report which revealed that incidents of discrimination rose by 32 per cent during the 2018/19 season, Sky Sports News understands the FA are now reviewing their sanctions and considering whether to increase the length of their bans.

"We are determined to help reduce all forms of discrimination at every level of the game, from grassroots to elite," an FA spokesperson said.

Les Ferdinand reiterated his belief that racism and other forms of abuse within football are a reflection of society, as the QPR director of football paid tribute to the 'inspirational' Cyrille Regis.

"It's a matter we take very seriously and we have already started a consultation process with key stakeholders across the game, including the leagues, the PFA, the LMA, Kick it Out and others, with the aim of reviewing our sanctioning guidelines for proven cases of discrimination.

"This review involves working on a range of projects with stakeholders in football to combat discrimination, both on and off the pitch. As part of this, we are reviewing what the minimum match-based suspension for proven cases of discrimination should be to ensure the deterrent in place is appropriate and effective."

The review concerns minimum sanctions for discrimination offences. These suspensions can be increased further, depending on details of the case and findings of independent panels.