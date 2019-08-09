Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, expected line-ups

Watch the Premier League opener between Liverpool and Norwich, live on Friday Night Football

Sadio Mane is fit and available for Liverpool, though Jurgen Klopp must decide whether or not to start the Senegal forward after his busy summer. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back in Klopp's ranks after long-term injury.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke will be without experienced centre-back Timm Klose (hip), while fellow defender Christoph Zimmermann has been ruled out with a knee problem. Midfield pair Alex Tettey and Louis Thompson are also expected to be absent.

Will Jurgen Klopp ease Sadio Mane back into action?

Stat of the match: Liverpool are currently enjoying a 40-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League (W30 D10) since losing against Crystal Palace in April 2017. Against promoted sides they're unbeaten in 25 games at Anfield (W20 D5), with Jurgen Klopp winning all 10 such games.

How to watch: Liverpool vs Norwich is live on Friday Night Football from 7pm; kick-off is at 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel approximately 15 minutes after the final whistle.

Possible line-ups:

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Origi, Firmino

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Klose, Godfrey, Lewis; McLean, Trybull; Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez; Pukki

Fantasy Football Top Tip: It is hard to see past a win and a clean sheet for Klopp's men, which means Andrew Robertson (£10.2m) or Trent-Alexander Arnold (£9.9m) are good options, offering passing bonus points and the chance of assists alongside clean sheets.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: Liverpool 5-0 Norwich - 14/1 with Sky Bet

Liverpool vs Norwich Live on

West Ham team news TBC.

Man City team news TBC.

Stat of the match: The reigning Premier League champions have only lost their opening match of the next league season on two previous occasions: Leicester in 2016-17 (1-2 away at Hull) and Chelsea in 2017-18 (2-3 at home to Burnley).

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Rodri has already picked up his first silverware with Manchester City, lifting the Community Shield

Possible line-ups:

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Fredericks, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Wilshere; Anderson, Fornals, Lanzini; Haller

Manchester City (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri; B Silva, De Bruyne, D Silva, Sterling; Aguero

Fantasy Football Top Tip: Kevin De Bruyne is sure to shine again if he stays injury-free. Look out for long-range strikes and assists from the Belgian, who is available for £11.2m.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: West Ham 0-3 Manchester City - 13/2 with Sky Bet

Bournemouth have a lengthy injury list ahead of their Premier League opener. Summer signing Lloyd Kelly, who took a knock in training, joins former Blade David Brooks (ankle) and Dan Gosling (hip) on the treatment table, with long-term absentees Simon Francis, Lewis Cook and Junior Stanislas (all knee) not expected to be involved. Boss Eddie Howe could hand debuts to defender Jack Stacey, midfielder Philip Billing and wingers Harry Wilson and Arnaut Danjuma.

Chris Wilder has a fully-fit squad to pick from on Sheffield United's return to the top flight. Wilder has decisions to make in attack with new arrivals Callum Robinson and Oli McBurnie vying with last season's duo, Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick.

Can Chris Wilder get the better of Eddie Howe on the Blades' big return?

Stat of the match: Sheffield United have won each of their last eight competitive meetings with Bournemouth. They've also won each of their last five away games against the Cherries in all competitions.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Possible line-ups:

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Travers; Smith, Mepham, Ake, Rico; Billing, Lerma; H Wilson, King, Fraser; C Wilson

Sheff Utd (3-4-1-2): Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; Freeman; Robinson, McBurnie

Fantasy Football Top Tip: Sheffield United prize overloads on the wings; Enda Stevens finished last season in fine form and could well cause problems down the left - a shrewd buy for £7.4m?

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Sheffield United - 8/1 with Sky Bet

New signings Jay Rodriguez and full-back Erik Pieters are in contention for Burnley but loan arrival Danny Drinkwater appears unlikely to feature given he has not played competitive football for a year. Defenders James Tarkowski and Kevin Long, who missed the final pre-season friendly against Parma, are fit but winger Robbie Brady (rib) and midfielder Steven Defour (calf) miss out.

Che Adams and Moussa Djenepo are in line to make their competitive Southampton debuts, with Adams a likely starter alongside Danny Ings.

Danny Ings has turned his loan deal from Liverpool permanent

Stat of the match: The last five Premier League meetings between Burnley and Southampton have produced just six goals (four for Burnley, two for Southampton).

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Possible line-ups:

Burnley (4-4-2): Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

Southampton (3-4-3): Gunn; Yoshida, Bednarek, Vestergaard; Valery, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Bertrand; Adams, Ings, Redmond

Fantasy Football Top Tip: Nathan Redmond (£8.2m), fresh off the back of a new four-year contract, is classed as a midfielder on Sky Sports Fantasy Football but is likely to play as a front three, meaning his goal tally could ramp up this campaign, with midfielders receiving seven points per goal as opposed to the five of strikers. Play here.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: Burnley 0-1 Southampton - 7/1 with Sky Bet

Crystal Palace team news TBC.

Fabian Delph will miss the trip to Selhurst Park with a thigh injury, while Leighton Baines is also a doubt for Everton.

Opta stat: Crystal Palace have never won on the five previous occasions they've kicked off a Premier League campaign at home, drawing one and losing the last four in a row.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Wilfried Zaha missed out on a summer transfer from Crystal Palace

Possible line-ups:

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita; Ward, Sakho, Dann, Van Aanholt; Milivojevic, McArthur, Meyer; Townsend, Benteke, Ayew

Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; A.Gomes, Delph; Bernard, Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Kean

Fantasy Football Top Tip: Moise Kean (£10.2m) arrives from Juventus with a hefty amount of expectation, and he may get off to the flying start that he needs at Selhurst Park. He is also a long-term option as Everton face none of the top six in their first six fixtures of the campaign, with two of those involving newly-promoted teams. Play here.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Everton - 10/1 with Sky Bet

Watford team news TBC.

Brighton team news TBC.

Stat of the match: Brighton have failed to score in five of their last seven competitive matches against Watford; including in both matches last season.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Watford rejected bids for Abdoulaye Doucoure

Possible line-ups:

Watford (4-2-2-2): Foster; Femenia, Dawson, Cathcart, Holebas; Doucoure, Capoue; Hughes, Pereyra; Deulofeu, Deeney

Brighton (3-4-3): Ryan; Burn, Duffy, Dunk; March, Propper, Stephens, Montoya; Trossard, Murray, Locadia

Fantasy Football Top Tip: With Martin Montoya (£7.3m) set to play as a wing-back on Saturday, Fantasy Football points could be earned in abundance with the right balance of attack and defence. There is a chance of an assist and a clean sheet at Vicarage Road, as Graham Potter takes charge of his first Premier League game. Play here.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: Watford 2-0 Brighton - 15/2 with Sky Bet

Tottenham team news TBC.

Aston Villa team news TBC.

Stat of the match: This is the sixth time Tottenham are playing their opening game of a Premier League season against a promoted side. They've won four of the previous five, with their only defeat coming in 2007-08 against Sunderland.

How to watch: Tottenham vs Aston Villa is live on Saturday Night Football from 5pm; kick-off is at 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa live on Sky Sports Premier League

Possible line-ups:

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Ndombele, Sissoko; Lamela, Eriksen, Lucas; Kane

Aston Villa (4-3-3): Heaton; Guilbert, Mings, Engels, Targett; Hourihane, McGinn, Grealish; Jota, El Ghazi, Wesley

Tottenham vs A Villa Live on

Fantasy Football Top Tip: Tom Heaton (£6.7m) is now a Villa player and this was considered a great piece of business in the transfer window. He will be straight in the firing line as he attempts to keep a clean sheet for Dean Smith's side, but could achieve tier one or tier two bonus points depending on how the game unfolds. Play here.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa - 10/1 with Sky Bet

Leicester team news TBC.

Wolves team news TBC.

Stat of the match: Wolves are one of just three teams Brendan Rodgers has faced but failed to beat in the Premier League (also Chelsea and Watford).

Ayoze Perez has already struck up a partnership with Jamie Vardy since joining Leicester

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Possible line-ups:

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Choudhury, Tielemans; Maddison, Perez, Albrighton; Vardy

Wolves (3-5-2): Patricio; Boly, Coady, Bennett; Doherty, Neves, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Jonny; Jimenez, Jota

Fantasy Football Top Tip: Fantasy players have been focusing on Jamie Vardy (£10.7m) and James Maddison (£8.3m), yet Ayoze Perez (£9.2m) has gone under the radar and should receive ample service. Perez comes in at £1.5m cheaper than Vardy, which could allow for reinvestment in other areas. Play here.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: Leicester 1-1 Wolves - 5/1 with Sky Bet

Newcastle team news TBC.

Arsenal team news TBC.

Stat of the match: Arsenal have won 12 of their last 13 competitive fixtures against Newcastle, losing only once in this run: 1-2 at St James' Park in April 2018.

Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal on Super Sunday

How to watch: Newcastle vs Arsenal is live on Super Sunday from 1pm; kick-off is at 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Possible line-ups:

Newcastle (3-5-2): Dubravka; Schar, Lascelles, Dummett; Manquillo, Willems, Shelvey, Longstaff, Hayden; Almiron, Joelinton

Arsenal (4-3-3): Leno; Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Sokratis, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Ceballos, Ozil; Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Newcastle vs Arsenal Live on

Fantasy Football Top Tip: Joelinton (£8.2m) has the chance to announce himself to the St James' Park faithful on Sunday, having the chance to exploit a newly-formed Arsenal back four. He has already notched in pre-season since joining from Hoffenheim and could be a shrewd choice for this fixture. Play here.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: Newcastle 1-3 Arsenal - 12/1 with Sky Bet

Paul Pogba is fit to start after missing Man Utd's final pre-season friendly against AC Milan due to a back spasm. Eric Bailly faces a lengthy spell out with a knee injury, while Alexis Sanchez - a player Solskjaer expects to stay at the club this month - may not be utilised after returning late from the Copa America where he injured his hamstring.

Chelsea team news TBC.

Stat of the match: Manchester United have won just two of their last 13 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (W2 D6 L5) but are unbeaten in six home games against them in the competition (W2 D4 L0).

Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea on Super Sunday

How to watch: Manchester United vs Arsenal is live on Super Sunday from 1pm; kick-off is at 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Possible line-ups:

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay; James, Lingard, Martial; Rashford

Chelsea (4-3-3): Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson; Kovacic, Jorginho, Barkley; Pedro, Pulisic, Abraham

Man Utd vs Chelsea Live on

Fantasy Football Top Tip: Pedro has the experience of playing in these high-intensity Premier League fixtures so - although this may be unpopular - the Spaniard (£9.4m) could pay dividends against a potentially nervy United back four. Play here.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: Manchester United 1-0 Chelsea - 13/2 with Sky Bet