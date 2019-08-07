Arsenal reject Everton's £30m bid for midfielder Alex Iwobi

Arsenal have rejected a bid of £30m for midfielder Alex Iwobi

Arsenal have rejected a £30m bid from Everton for midfielder Alex Iwobi, Sky Sports News understands.

The 23-year-old is under contract at the Emirates until 2022 and made 35 Premier League appearances last season, scoring three goals and assisting seven.

However, Sky sources understand Everton are expected to return with an improved offer before the transfer window closes at 5pm on Thursday

Meanwhile, Everton have ended efforts to sign Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

It is understood Everton are now considering alternative targets after their second bid of £36.7m was turned down on Tuesday.

However, one midfielder who is expected to be on the move is James McCarthy after Crystal Palace agreed of a fee of £8.5m with Everton for his services.

