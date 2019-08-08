David Luiz: Chelsea defender on verge of £8m Arsenal move

David Luiz has indicated that he wants a move away from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea defender David Luiz is set to join Arsenal in an £8m deal before the transfer window deadline, Sky Sports News understands.

Luiz is expected to put pen to paper on a two-year contract on the morning of Transfer Deadline Day.

The 32-year-old Blues centre-back trained away from the rest of Frank Lampard's squad on Wednesday.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery told Sky Sports News he wants to sign a centre-back before Thursday's deadline and it is understood Luiz is on his shortlist, although there has been no formal bid for him at this stage.

"If we can on the last day, we will try to sign another centre-back, but one who has the capacity to help us," said Emery.

"We have a lot of defensive players. Maybe, it is different when Laurent Koscielny tells us he wanted to leave.

"We tried to sign some important, expensive players for our defence. But when we can't do that, the second line players don't really convince us to sign them."

Chelsea are reluctant to let Luiz - who signed a two-year contract extension in May - go to Arsenal, due to their ban on registering new players until next summer.

David Luiz: Did you know? Last season: 36 PL apps/3 goals last season (36 starts) – his most apps, goals and starts in a PL season

Most clearances (144) for Chelsea in PL last season

Only European career red card for foul on Sead Kolasinac in 0-0 PL draw v Arsenal (H), Sept 2017

57 caps/3 goals for Brazil – last cap v Australia, June 2017

Won 2019 EL with Chelsea – started 4-1 final win v Arsenal (Baku)

Won 4 major trophies with Chelsea – 2 EL, 2012 CL and 16-17 PL

The only player in Chelsea history to have played in 3 European trophy final wins (Gary Cahill also has 3 medals, but only played in 2 finals)

Former Chelsea team-mate of Frank Lampard – started 2012 CL final win together

Tierney fee agreed with Celtic

Kieran Tierney is set to join Arsenal on Thursday

Sky sources understand Arsenal have agreed a fee with Celtic over the transfer of Kieran Tierney.

The left-back is on his way to London and looks set to sign ahead of Thursday's English Premier League deadline.

Agreeing personal terms is not expected to be a problem.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Live on

