Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling tops Premier League Power Rankings

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling secured top spot in the form chart after scoring a hat-trick in a 5-0 goal-fest at West Ham , with 'keeper Ederson (No 13) narrowly missing out on the top 10.

Harry Kane (No 2) brushed his customary August goal drought aside with a late, match-winning double against newly-promoted Aston Villa, after new signing Tanguay Ndombele (No 7) scored a stunning equaliser from range.

Burnley remained frugal in the transfer window but new signing Erik Pieters (No 5) notched two assists - both scored by Ashley Barnes (No 3) - before Johann Gudmundsson (No 10) sealed a 3-0 win over Southampton.

Marcus Rashford (No 4) stepped up to the plate during Manchester United's sensational 4-0 win over Chelsea, converting from 12 yards before latching onto a sublime Paul Pogba (No 25) pass for United's third.

Manchester United stopper David de Gea (No 8) made seven saves during the 4-0 win over Chelsea

It only took Mohamed Salah (No 9) 19 minutes to get off the mark against Norwich before firing a pin-point corner for Virgil van Dijk (No 6) to head home 10 minutes later during Liverpool's 4-1 victory over Norwich.

Below we present each club's form player in the rankings, with familiar names leading the way for all three promoted clubs.

Norwich hitman Teemu Pukki got off the mark during his side's defeat against Liverpool, while veteran Billy Sharp secured a vital point for Sheffield United at Bournemouth and workhorse John McGinn excelled for Villa against Spurs.

