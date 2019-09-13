Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

2:06 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, which includes Liverpool's game against Newcastle and Chelsea's trip to Wolves A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, which includes Liverpool's game against Newcastle and Chelsea's trip to Wolves

Team news, key stats and predictions as the Premier League returns, with four games live on Sky Sports this weekend.

Alisson Becker and Naby Keita will again be sidelined for Liverpool's clash with Newcastle. Adrian will keep his place in goal as Alisson continues to recover from the calf injury he suffered on the opening day of the season that is likely to rule

him out for another month at least. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is hopeful midfielder Keita (hip/groin) will return to training next week.

2:51 Highlights from Liverpool's 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League Highlights from Liverpool's 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League

Sean Longstaff is out for Newcastle after suffering an ankle injury in training. Longstaff was hurt blocking a cross during Thursday's session and is still being assessed, and will join fellow midfielders Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) and Matt Ritchie (ankle), striker Dwight Gayle (calf) and defenders Florian Lejeune (knee) and DeAndre Yedlin (groin) on the sidelines. Frontman Andy Carroll was due to see a specialist on Friday afternoon as he looks to return to full training following ankle surgery earlier this year.

Stat of the match: Liverpool are looking to become the fourth team to win 14 consecutive English top-flight matches, after Arsenal (14, August 2002), Man City (15, August 2019) and Man City again (18, December 2017). The Reds could become the first team to win 14 in a row while scoring more than one goal each time.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

1:08 Newcastle manager Steve Bruce insists Liverpool are as good a team as anyone the Magpies will face this season. They travel to Anfield on Saturday Newcastle manager Steve Bruce insists Liverpool are as good a team as anyone the Magpies will face this season. They travel to Anfield on Saturday

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: I am reading this week that there are a few injuries floating around Newcastle. Steve Bruce's last away game at Tottenham was a stunning result. Newcastle will be better suited away from home - they do not know what their fans will be doing regarding ownership. I don't know who will be fit for Liverpool or whether they will go with the formidable front three, but at the moment Liverpool look as though they can wipe the floor with most teams. You cannot open up against them. Joelinton needs time and will not get any service. We will see how structured Newcastle can be at the back - they will have been working hard defensively.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Brighton will be without winger Leandro Trossard. Boss Graham Potter has said summer signing Trossard looks set to be out of action until after the next international break due to a groin injury sustained while on duty with Belgium. Ezequiel Schelotto (knee) could make his comeback, Yves Bissouma (shoulder) is due to return to training next week and Jose Izquierdo (knee) is still sidelined.

1:08 Sean Dyche has said he is 'working' to help Danny Drinkwater, after the midfielder was allegedly attacked by a group of men while outside a nightclub Sean Dyche has said he is 'working' to help Danny Drinkwater, after the midfielder was allegedly attacked by a group of men while outside a nightclub

Burnley midfielder Danny Drinkwater is expected to be out for several weeks after injuring his ankle in an altercation outside a nightclub. Sean Dyche was sweating over the fitness of three of his wingers but at least two will be available. Robbie Brady is fully fit after missing the start of the season with a fractured rib while Dwight McNeil has recovered from a tight hamstring. Johann Berg Gudmundsson is touch and go with a calf problem.

Stat of the match: Brighton haven't scored more than once in any of their last 14 Premier League home games (eight goals in total) and are winless in their last seven at the Amex Stadium (D2 L5).

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

2:43 Highlights from Manchester City's 4-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester City's 4-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: I must admit, this is the toughest Super 6 of the season - to be guaranteed a winner is very generous, as these are all tough calls. Leandro Trossard looks decent up front for Brighton - he is keen to get in the box and make things happen. Brighton are now finding a way to get around playing Glenn Murray every game. They need to dominate the midfield more. Ashley Barnes is a handful for most teams and Burnley have just gone back to basics, which has worked. Their defence is nice and solid and their midfield is organised, while the Burnley strikers work hard and get their rewards. There is a strategy to it. This is another draw for me.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial are out of injury-hit Manchester United's clash with Leicester. Midfielder Pogba (ankle) and forward Martial (thigh) have not recovered over the international break, while defenders Luke Shaw (hamstring), Diogo Dalot (hip) and Eric Bailly (knee) remain out. Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka (back) and midfielder Jesse Lingard (illness) are major doubts for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. Defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah (knee) is a long-term absentee.

0:46 Jamie O'Hara believes Manchester United must give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer time to make a serious impact at Old Trafford Jamie O'Hara believes Manchester United must give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer time to make a serious impact at Old Trafford

Leicester have no new injury issues after all of their players returned from international duty unscathed. Kasper Schmeichel, Ben Chilwell, Caglar Soyuncu, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Dennis Praet and Jonny Evans were all away on duty with their respective countries. Foxes skipper Wes Morgan is fit after a back problem while long-term absentee Matty James is still recovering from an operation on his troublesome Achilles and was not named in Leicester's 25-man Premier League squad this week.

Stat of the match: Man United winger Daniel James could become only the second Red Devils player to score in his first three Premier League appearances at Old Trafford - the other was his current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær in September 1996.

2:50 Highlights from Leicester's 3-1 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League Highlights from Leicester's 3-1 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: It is a cracking game, one which I would like to see. Leicester are visiting one of the teams I think they could catch. I am looking at what they have and what they don't have, but the simple fact is Leicester have started the campaign well. This is a game where they can open up and threaten Manchester United. If they play open and expansively then they will be content. Brendan Rodgers' side has a shape but can counter-attack and are good with the ball. Marcus Rashford will play through the middle but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team will still be vulnerable in defence.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

4:20 Kevin Campbell talks through the Premier League essential stats for matchday five ahead of this weekend's action Kevin Campbell talks through the Premier League essential stats for matchday five ahead of this weekend's action

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will check on the fitness of David McGoldrick (shoulder) and Callum Robinson (hamstring), who both returned to Sheffield early after featuring in the Republic of Ireland's recent win against Switzerland.

0:53 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says the club will be united off the pitch once the High Court resolves an ownership dispute between the club's co-owners Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says the club will be united off the pitch once the High Court resolves an ownership dispute between the club's co-owners

Ralph Hasenhuttl will be without Nathan Redmond for Southampton's trip to Sheffield United, despite the forward showing positive signs during his recovery from an ankle problem. Defender Kevin Danso is also unavailable as he serves his one-match suspension following the two yellow cards he received against Manchester United a fortnight ago.

Stat of the match: Neither Sheffield United or Southampton have scored in the first half of a Premier League game this season - the Blades have attempted 21 shots and the Saints have had 19 without success in the first 45 minutes of games.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

2:55 Highlights from Southampton's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League Highlights from Southampton's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: Sheffield United are committed and passionate. Chris Wilder is a man of substance when it comes to his players not doing the job. He does not take fools. He has no loyalty to the players who will not do the job. If you are doing well, you are in the team, and if not then you are not fulfilling the duties that he wants. It is similar to Ralph Hasenhuttl at Southampton, but if Nathan Redmond is not fit on Saturday, I don't think they have enough of a threat up front. There are decent qualities in both teams and Sheffield United will pin them back but it will be close, too close to call.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham should be boosted by the return of several players. Record signing Tanguy Ndombele was back in training this week after a thigh problem and will hope to start. Fellow summer recruit Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) is available alongside Eric Dier (hip) and Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring), but Davinson Sanchez is a doubt with an ankle injury. Argentina internationals Giovani Lo Celso and Juan Foyth are definitely sidelined too with hip and ankle problems respectively.

1:49 Mauricio Pochettino says Christian Eriksen is happy at the club despite his admission that he would have been open to a transfer during the summer Mauricio Pochettino says Christian Eriksen is happy at the club despite his admission that he would have been open to a transfer during the summer

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson will assess Scott Dann and James McArthur. Centre-back Dann missed the 1-0 win over Aston Villa with a hand issue but could return, while midfielder McArthur will be checked for an unspecified injury. Defender Martin Kelly (groin) remains sidelined as does striker Connor Wickham.

Stat of the match: Spurs have trailed for 127 minutes in home Premier League games this season - 22 minutes more than any other side.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

2:59 Highlights from Crystal Palace's 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League Highlights from Crystal Palace's 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: Tottenham are finding it difficult to be as solid defensively - they lost 13 league games last year. Crystal Palace won at Old Trafford and played well for it. Gary Cahill has improved them defensively, and because these things start to develop, you can see them in action. Tottenham came from behind at home to Aston Villa, they blew it against Arsenal, they got lucky against Man City and they got beat by Newcastle, so it is not looking great at the moment. It will be another long day for their supporters. It will be a stifled counter-attack performance from Palace - it will be an awkward day but they will get there in the end.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Team news to follow...

Stat of the match: Chelsea have already given more Premier League minutes to English players aged 21 or younger this season (703) than in any of their previous 14 seasons, since José Mourinho gave 1,170 minutes in 2004-05.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: There are loads of people this weekend that will be editing their predictions. They will be checking teams and seeing who is fit and who could be the potential match-winner. It will be like that because of the guaranteed jackpot. Jeff must pay out again! Wolves do well against the big teams. Tammy Abraham has been in form and Mason Mount has been spectacularly good. Chelsea are still vulnerable at the back and will be threatened by Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez up front. I see Wolves beating Chelsea this weekend, and Wolves are the team, as many people that are talking about Leicester, that could definitely override the top-six trend.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Team news to follow...

Stat of the match: Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 25 Premier League games against promoted sides (W20 D5), since losing 0-1 at Burnley in March 2015 under Manuel Pellegrini.

How to watch: Norwich vs Manchester City is live on Saturday Night Football from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Norwich vs Man City Live on

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: You have no reason to look at the concerns of Man City and worry, apart from the injury to Aymeric Laporte perhaps. Norwich are good going forward - everyone is talking about Teemu Pukki but Todd Cantwell has started great too. The full-backs like to get high, but they will not be doing that against City. The Norwich defenders will be rash against Pep Guardiola's side. The fact that Grant Hanley cannot get in the Scotland side tells you something.

Daniel Farke does not adopt a plan B, which I applaud - the expectation is that you are going to get beat. If you ask 90 per cent of Norwich fans right now if they would take a 4-1 hammering trying to open the game up, or whether they would rather lose 1-0 and not have a shot on goal, I think they would go for the former. It is not an embarrassment losing to Manchester City but they need to go at it from a positive aspect, which is how you test yourself. Kevin De Bruyne was amazing in Glasgow, as was Raheem Sterling over the international break, which is why I will go with this scoreline.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-6 (66/1 with Sky Bet)

Team news to follow...

Stat of the match: Of Premier League fixtures to be played at least eight times, only Blackburn vs Nottingham Forest (4) and Liverpool vs Norwich (4) have a higher goals-per-game ratio than Bournemouth vs Everton (3.9 - 31 goals in 8 games).

How to watch: Bournemouth vs Everton is live on Renault Super Sunday from 1pm; kick-off 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

B'mouth vs Everton Live on

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: We are looking at goals for both teams. In reality, Bournemouth are strong at home and I am still not convinced with Everton. Marco Silva is always two bad results away from a crisis. Normally, Everton start cold but they have started alright, although they have to win these football matches if we are to see an improvement. Callum Wilson, Josh King and Ryan Fraser will all be fresh after the international break, so I will be going for a Bournemouth win here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Team news to follow...

Stat of the match: Arsenal have kept just nine clean sheets in 42 Premier League matches under Unai Emery but two of those were against Watford last season.

How to watch: Watford vs Arsenal is live on Renault Super Sunday from 1pm; kick-off 4.30pm after Bournemouth vs Everton. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Watford vs Arsenal Live on

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: Watford will look to cause another upset and get off the mark. They like to get physical with Arsenal, so they may approach it this way again. With Quique Sanchez Flores coming in again, it will certainly boost the hosts. I liked him before, but he didn't play overly aggressive. He played quite technically. How are Arsenal's struggles at the back capable of competing with the physical side? The midfield and attack should be strong enough.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Team news to follow...

Stat of the match: The two most-fouled players in the Premier League this season are Aston Villa midfielders John McGinn (15) and Jack Grealish (13).

How to watch: Aston Villa vs West Ham is live on Monday Night Football with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher in the studio from 7pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

A Villa vs West Ham Live on

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: This is a very good return set of fixtures. Manuel Pellegrini is a smart man, and he likes to get a nice balance. Jack Wilshere and Mark Noble will be back in. People are far too excited about Declan Rice, with lots of mistakes and clumsiness there, as is the predictability with West Ham. They do look to have found a man with goals in Sebastian Haller, who poses a physical presence too.

Aston Villa have improved, but if they are playing at home, they need Jack Grealish to play 10-15 yards higher up the pitch, I keep saying it. He is a pass master but you want it in the opposition half and not near or on the halfway line. The combination of him and John McGinn is difficult for anyone to control. I like Wesley up front and I like what Villa have at the moment.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)