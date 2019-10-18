Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

Man Utd vs Liverpool is live on Renault Super Sunday from 3pm

Team news, key stats and predictions as the Premier League returns, with Man Utd vs Liverpool live on Sky Sports this weekend.

Everton will be without Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) and Cenk Tosun (groin), while Fabian Delph is doubtful after withdrawing from the recent England squad.

Seamus Coleman is also suspended after his sending off against Burnley before the international break.

West Ham defender Declan Rice is fit to face Everton despite struggling with a virus on international duty with England. Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is out until next year after surgery on a hip injury, while Winston Reid and Michail Antonio are still out.

Stat of the match: Everton have had 31 attempts from set-piece situations (corners, throws and indirect free-kicks) in the Premier League this season - more than any other side - but are yet to score via this method.

2:20 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford and Sheffield United hosting Arsenal A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford and Sheffield United hosting Arsenal

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Charlie's prediction: 1-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Aside from Jota, Aston Villa manager Dean Smith will have a fully fit squad to choose from on Saturday.

Aaron Connolly could feature for Brighton after the 19-year-old made his international debut for the Republic of Ireland last week, following on from his first Premier League start less than a fortnight ago.

Leandro Trossard has returned to training following a groin problem and could be involved this weekend, while Jose Izquierdo and Bernardo remain sidelined.

2:34 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win over Tottenham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win over Tottenham in the Premier League

Stat of the match: This is the first top-flight meeting between Aston Villa and Brighton since March 1983 - a goalless draw at the Goldstone Ground.

Charlie's prediction: 3-1 (18/1 with Sky Bet)

Bournemouth midfielder Adam Smith (hamstring) has returned to full training and could be in contention on Saturday after seven weeks on the sidelines.

Eddie Howe has a few other concerns - although did not give many more details - while the Norwich encounter will come too soon for long-term absentees David Brooks (ankle), Dan Gosling (hip) and Junior Stanislas (hamstring).

Norwich will have No 1 goalkeeper Tim Krul back for the trip to Bournemouth, with Kenny McClean, Todd Cantwell, Alex Tettey and Rolando Aarons fit and available. Sam Byram has also recovered from an ankle injury.

Onel Hernandez and Tom Trybull are back training but are not ready for a full game. They will travel with the Norwich squad, though, as will Ben Godfrey. Mario Vrancic is also back in training but is a few weeks away from playing.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League

Stat of the match: Bournemouth and Norwich are the only Premier League sides yet to keep a clean sheet this season. Indeed, Norwich have conceded more goals than any other side (21).

Charlie's prediction: 4-1 (22/1 with Sky Bet)

N'Golo Kante (groin) is out injured for Chelsea with Andreas Christensen joining him on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, with both players picking them up on international duty. Mateo Kovacic is back in training and fit to feature, as is Ross Barkley.

Antonio Rudiger continues his rehabilitation as is now training outside, but will still be sidelined for the next few weeks.

2:16 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights as Manchester United slip to another defeat at Newcastle FREE TO WATCH: Highlights as Manchester United slip to another defeat at Newcastle

Newcastle are nearing a fully-fit squad, with only Matt Ritchie and Florian Lejeune missing out this weekend through injury.

Matty Longstaff could make his second Premier League start after his winning goal against Manchester United before the international break, potentially lining up alongside brother Sean in midfield.

Stat of the match: Chelsea's Tammy Abraham is the first English player to score as many as eight goals in his side's first eight Premier League games of a season since Wayne Rooney in 2011-12 (9).

1:04 Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says Matty Longstaff has a 'big future' ahead of him, after scoring the winner against Manchester United on his debut Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says Matty Longstaff has a 'big future' ahead of him, after scoring the winner against Manchester United on his debut

Charlie's prediction: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Leicester midfielder James Maddison is fit and available after pulling out of the recent England squad due to illness. After making his first international start, Dennis Praet had stayed in Belgium this week due to personal reasons but will return to training on Friday.

Burnley will be without Johann Berg Gudmundsson for the foreseeable future after he suffered a "serious" hamstring injury while on international duty with Iceland. Danny Drinkwater is also not ready to return.

2:03 Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers launched an impassioned defence of James Maddison following 'false' stories about the midfielder Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers launched an impassioned defence of James Maddison following 'false' stories about the midfielder

Late decisions will be made on the fitness of Jack Cork (shoulder) and Ashley Barnes (groin) while Erik Pieters is available for selection.

Stat of the match: Leicester are unbeaten in all four of their Premier League home games against Burnley (W2 D2).

Charlie's prediction: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Christian Eriksen suffered an injury on international duty with Denmark

Tottenham have a few injuries to contend with. Christian Eriksen suffered a dead leg on international duty and is being assessed, while Hugo Lloris (elbow) is a long-term absentee.

However, Giovani Lo Celso (hip) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) have returned to full training and will be fit for selection on Saturday.

Watford coach Quique Sanchez Flores has suggested captain Troy Deeney could be back in action before the end of next month.

The club revealed this week that Deeney has stepped up his recovery from knee surgery by working on an anti-gravity treadmill.

0:24 Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores has hailed Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as the best Premier League coach in the last four years Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores has hailed Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as the best Premier League coach in the last four years

Etienne Capoue, Sebastian Prodl and Isaac Success will also miss Saturday's trip.

Stat of the match: Tottenham have lost more games in all competitions in 2019 than any other Premier League side (17). The last calendar year in which they lost more games was 2008 (19).

Charlie's prediction: 1-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's shock defeat to Wolves in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's shock defeat to Wolves in the Premier League

Wolves are assessing the fitness of Diogo Jota (foot), Romain Saiss (hamstring), Pedro Neto (heel) and Morgan Gibbs-White (back) ahead of the game. Leander Dendoncker could be involved after he missed Belgium's games over the international break through illness.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed that Moussa Djenepo (hip) and Cedric Soares (calf) will not feature against Wolves through injury.

Stat of the match: No Premier League side have kept more away clean sheets in all competitions this season than Southampton (4). Saints have kept four clean sheets in six away games this term - just two fewer than they'd kept in 23 on the road last season.

Charlie's prediction: 3-0 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace vs Man City will be live on Saturday Night Football from 5pm

Crystal Palace will not have Mamadou Sakho and Connor Wickham available, with a few players set to be assessed on Saturday morning, although Roy Hodgson did not specify who.

Man City will have Kevin de Bruyne back in action, with John Stones and Benjamin Mendy having trained over the last few days. Sergio Aguero also has no issues after being involved in a car crash earlier in the week.

Stat of the match: In Man City boss Pep Guardiola's managerial league career, the only English manager he's ever lost to is Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson (2-3 at the Etihad, December 2018).

How to watch: Crystal Palace vs Man City is live on Saturday Night Football from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Charlie's prediction: 1-5 (28/1 with Sky Bet)

Who will come out on top at Old Trafford on Renault Super Sunday?

Manchester United continue to struggle with injuries, with David De Gea is likely to be sidelined. Paul Pogba is definitely out of the match with an ongoing ankle issue and De Gea pulled up with a groin complaint on international duty.

Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could return against Liverpool on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, but question marks hang over the likes of Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Mason Greenwood.

0:58 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he enjoys the rivalry with Manchester United and expects his team to 'fight' in Sunday's clash at Old Trafford Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he enjoys the rivalry with Manchester United and expects his team to 'fight' in Sunday's clash at Old Trafford

In contrast, Liverpool could have their No 1 goalkeeper back as Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports News that Alisson looks 'completely fine' after his recent calf injury.

But Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip will be assessed ahead of the trip to Old Trafford. Aside from these three, Klopp has a fully fit squad to choose from.

1:09 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks their Super Sunday game against Liverpool comes at the ideal time, following a 'tough' period for his Manchester United side Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks their Super Sunday game against Liverpool comes at the ideal time, following a 'tough' period for his Manchester United side

Stat of the match: Man Utd are unbeaten in their last five home league meetings with Liverpool (W3 D2), their longest run without defeat against them at Old Trafford since a run of 10 between February 1991 and March 2000.

How to watch: Man Utd vs Liverpool is live on Super Sunday from 3pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Charlie's prediction: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Watch Sheffield United vs Arsenal live on Monday Night Football from 7pm

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is waiting on the fitness of John Fleck, Oli McBurnie and David McGoldrick.

McGoldrick has missed the last four matches with a groin problem while McBurnie (knee) and Fleck both withdrew from the Scotland squad through injury.

Dean Henderson has already returned fit and well from England duty and Wilder will be hoping Republic of Ireland trio Enda Stevens, John Egan and Callum Robinson do likewise.

0:56 Chris Wilder says Sheffield United are confident of a positive result against Arsenal when the sides meet at Bramall Lane on Monday. Chris Wilder says Sheffield United are confident of a positive result against Arsenal when the sides meet at Bramall Lane on Monday.

Alexandre Lacazette is back in full training with Arsenal, although a decision will be made ahead of Monday Night Football on his inclusion against Sheffield United. Emile Smith-Rowe is also available for selection.

Reiss Nelson (ligaments) remains sidelined and the Arsenal internationals will be assessed for Monday's game when they return to training on Friday.

Stat of the match: Arsenal have played more Premier League games at Bramall Lane without victory than they have any other ground in the competition (3 - D2 L1).

Stat of the match: Arsenal have played more Premier League games at Bramall Lane without victory than they have any other ground in the competition (3 - D2 L1).

How to watch: Sheffield United vs Arsenal is live on Monday Night Football from 7pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Charlie's prediction: 2-3 (22/1 with Sky Bet)