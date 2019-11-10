Liverpool vs Manchester City team news: Claudio Bravo starts in goal for champions at Anfield

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo makes his first Premier League start since May 2018

Claudio Bravo starts in goal for champions Manchester City in their mammoth Super Sunday clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

Rumours circulating on social media suggested a surprise inclusion for injured City No. 1 Ederson, but he is not in the matchday squad as Bravo makes his first Premier League start since May 2018.

City make two changes to the side that beat Southampton 2-1, with the summer signing Rodri returning from injury to replace David Silva, who drops to the bench, but there are six alterations from Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Atalanta in the Champions League.

John Stones partners Fernandinho at centre-back, Kyle Walker and Angelino - who was making only his second Premier League start - are deployed at full-back while Sergio Aguero is preferred up front to Gabriel Jesus.

Fabinho returns to the Liverpool starting line-up for the visit of Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has turned to his tried-and-tested big-game line-up for the visit of Manchester City, making one change to the side that sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory at Aston Villa last weekend as Fabinho replaces Adam Lallana in midfield.

There are four changes from the midweek Champions League win over Genk as Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane return.

Confirmed team news

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Man City XI: Bravo, Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Angelino, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Sterling, Aguero.

