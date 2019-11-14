Premier League clubs to support Prince William's Heads Up campaign

Prince William teamed up with the FA to launch Heads Up in May

Premier League clubs have unanimously agreed to support Heads Up, the football-focused mental health campaign launched by Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge's mental health organisation, Heads Together, teamed up with the FA back in May to kick-start Heads Up.

The campaign hopes to encourage more people to feel comfortable talking about their mental health, and feel able to support their friends and families through difficult times.

1:08 The chiefs of the Premier League clubs attended Thursday's shareholders meeting The chiefs of the Premier League clubs attended Thursday's shareholders meeting

Prince William attended Thursday's Premier League stakeholders meeting to discuss his work with Heads Up, and all 20 clubs subsequently opted to support the campaign.

All Premier League clubs will show their support for Heads Up in 2020, in particular across two weekends of Premier League matches in February.

A statement from the Premier League said: "Good work is already being done within football to support mental wellbeing.

"These weekends of action will further reinforce the Premier League's commitment to raising awareness and encouraging conversation around mental health.

"Further details of the programme of activity will be announced early next year."