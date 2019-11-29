Jamie Redknapp and the F2 select KOTPL XI

The Kings of the Premier League show, sponsored by Budweiser, returned on Sky Sports this Friday with another all-star line-up on the panel.

Guests pit stats against gut when they compare results from the statistical Power Rankings with fans' votes for Kings of the Match on the Premier League website.

This month, Smithy was joined by Jamie Redknapp and the F2 freestylers Billy Wingrove and Jez Lynch, who revealed details of an upcoming project with football legend Ronaldinho.

So, how did the team unfold? Let's start between the sticks...

Goalkeeper

Jamie kicked off proceedings with his firm favourite from the month of November: "I've gone with Nick Pope. He's been so consistent and made his full England debut.

"Burnley do have a lot of chances again them and he's made a lot of crucial saves. He's the reason they've gone up the league."

Wingrove disagreed: "We went with Kasper Schmeichel, purely because he hasn't conceded a goal in the whole of the month. He's saved everything he needed to save." But Lynch questioned his F2 partner: "Clean sheets are a team effort, compared with saves."

Jamie made the final call: "The fact Gareth Southgate gave [Pope] his full debut shows what he thinks about him. He's good on the ball, came back from a bad injury and in such good form. He deserves to be in the team of the month."

Final selection: Nick Pope

Centre-backs

All three guests were in agreement to include Caglar Soyuncu. "He has been rock solid for Leicester," said Jamie.

"All of a sudden, this guy has come in and nobody's talking about Maguire at Leicester anymore. He was immense against Arsenal, such a physical presence.

"And James Tarkowski. Burnley have picked up some really important results and they took a couple of beatings last month.

"The manager's got them organised, and thought, 'One thing's for sure, we've got to be good defensively'. And that's what Tarkowski offers, and he's a goal threat as well."

Final selections: Caglar Soyuncu and James Tarkowski

Full-backs

Lynch admitted he and Wingrove "had this debate, before this debate", but stuck with Leicester's Ben Chilwell down the left over Liverpool's Andy Robertson.

"I've gone with Chilwell, too," added Jamie. "[England have] two exceptional left-backs. I love [Chilwell's] energy, his enthusiasm and the way he plays.

"He's not content to play and stand still, he's always moving, a good crosser, off the ball. Having watched Leicester closely this month, he just edges it for me."

Despite his omission, Robertson actually led the Power Rankings chart for full-backs, with Jamie adding: "Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and Robertson, I cant think of a better pairing in Premier League history, in terms of assists and what they do together.

"I've gone with Trent at right-back because he's an amazing player. I've never seen a full-back want to be involved in so much. He takes corners, free-kicks outside the box. He's such a talent and he's had a really good month."

But Lynch selected Leicester's Ricardo: "He's a powerhouse. You could go with Ricardo, Soyuncu, Jonny Evans and Chilwell. That's how well Leicester have done." Wingrove was handed the casting vote and sided with his F2 partner.

Final selections: Ben Chilwell and Ricardo

Midfielders

When asked which midfielder was first choice for selection, Jamie immediately pencilled in Sheffield United's John Lundstram, "I love a story like this," he added.

"He was at Oxford, and to see him now in the Premier League, a midfield powerhouse, scoring goals, making goals, comfortable on the ball, he looks like he's been in the league for five years.

"There are players in the lower leagues that can play in the Premier League but just need an opportunity. It's that little bit of belief. He's got the right manager in Chris Wilder. He's the sort of guy you wouldn't want to play against."

Fan favourite John Lundstram has been in fine form for Sheffield United

With two places still up for grabs in the team, Jamie also handed James Maddison a starting berth. "He was man of the match at the Arsenal game. I actually like his attitude as well. He's got an arrogance, but a nice arrogance. He's cheeky."

"[England] haven't created enough players [like Maddison] over the past 10 or 15 years who can receive the ball on the half turn and play forward."

But the final spot proved contentious, with Wingrove keen to back his Spurs hero Dele Alli. "Being a pure fan, that was the main reason! I probably went a month too early with this but you can see signs he's coming back [to form].

1:28 Dele Alli reveals he felt some responsibility for Mauricio Pochettino's dismissal at Tottenham, and was 'very upset' when he first heard the news Dele Alli reveals he felt some responsibility for Mauricio Pochettino's dismissal at Tottenham, and was 'very upset' when he first heard the news

Jamie added: "Dele has been injured a lot. Having had injuries myself, we sometimes expect players to come back and get back to the level straight away. It takes times.

"He's 23 years old. At this period of his career, he's scored more goals than Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and David Beckham. All the midfielders that we talk about.

"Get in the box! There's no better trick if you've got that in your locker. I think he got carried away to show us how good he is. Look at players like Lampard. Frank didn't worry about flicks and tricks. He got in the box and scored goals.

"But, for me, we talk about Kevin De Bruyne, I don't think it's over the top to say he's a genius. Some of his crossing, his weight of pass, his shots. I love him! And if we're not getting him in this team, I'm out!"

Final selections: John Lundstram, James Maddison and Kevin De Bruyne

Forwards

Wingrove immediately attempted to shoehorn another Spurs favourite: "We've got Heung-Min Son." But Lynch quizzed: "We discussed this? Did we decide this, or is it another Dele situation?"

"For me, Raul Jimenez," said Jamie. "[His form] coincides with Wolves doing well. They struggled at the start and now he's scoring goals. Can we agree, as the F3?" he joked. Wingrove ceded: "If you look at the stats, Jimenez has absolutely smashed it. He's got to be in the team."

The next selection was unanimous: Jamie Vardy. "I'm doing a masterclass [with Vardy] for the game on Sunday," revealed Redknapp. "I'm really excited about doing it. He just seems to be getting better and better. I think he's a real shout for Golden Boot"

The guests were also in agreement for the final spot. "Sadio Mane's been smashing it," said Lynch. "Did it all start with the outburst towards Mohamed Salah [against Burnley in August]? He's stepped it up."

Jamie asked: "If you were Jurgen Klopp and had to sell Mane or Salah, who would you sell right now?"

"A lot of Liverpool fans have turned and Mane's their favourite player now, and they watch week in and week out. I'd go with them," replied Wingrove. "I'd keep Mane, too," concurred Jamie. "He gets so many important goals right now."

Final selections: Raul Jimenez, Jamie Vardy and Sadio Mane

King of the month

The F2 selected Vardy as their King of the Month, but Jamie successfully converted the duo to his line of thinking: "I think Jimenez has taken his team, at an important time.

"We even talked about Wolves getting relegated because they'd started so badly, and he's been instrumental and really hitting form. Wolves are flying up the league and he's my main man."

Final selection: Raul Jimenez

The final line-up

Disagree with the final selections? Use the team selector below to create your XI and share it on Twitter @SkySportsPL using the hashtag #KOTPL.