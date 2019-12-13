Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

Arsenal vs Man City will be live on Sky Sports this weekend

Team news, key stats and predictions as the Premier League returns, with Arsenal vs Man City and Man Utd vs Everton live on Sky Sports this weekend.

Liverpool's Dejan Lovren is absent for the hosts after limping off early for the second match in a row. Joe Gomez may get the nod anyway as Joel Matip and Fabinho remain sidelined through injury.

Changes are likely follow Liverpool's midweek match, with Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner pushing for a recall. Adam Lallana may also return after missing two matches.

Watford will be without Danny Welbeck, Tom Cleverley, Sebastian Prodl and Jose Holebas. Daryl Janmaat could start after recovering from a knee injury while Craig Dawson is back in contention.

Stat of the match: Liverpool's last three home Premier League games against Watford have seen them win 6-1, 5-0 and 5-0. No side has ever won four consecutive home games by a margin of 5+ goals against an opponent in top-flight history.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 3-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez will be available for Saturday's Premier League clash with Newcastle despite breaking a finger. The frontman fractured the little finger on his left hand in training on Tuesday, but is expected to take his place in the squad wearing a protective cast.

Ashley Barnes and Ashley Westwood could both return from groin injuries after resuming training, and Phil Bardsley was expected to join them on Friday following his recovery from a knock, but Charlie Taylor (hamstring) remains doubt and Kevin Long (hip) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) are unavailable.

0:34 Steve Bruce says Newcastle's spate of injuries is unlikely to cause them to dip into the January transfer market Steve Bruce says Newcastle's spate of injuries is unlikely to cause them to dip into the January transfer market

Jonjo Shelvey (calf) and Miguel Almiron (hamstring) are doubts for Newcastle as head coach Steve Bruce faces up to an injury crisis.

Allan Saint-Maximin is expected to be sidelined for a month with the hamstring tear he suffered during last weekend's 2-1 win over Southampton, while Ciaran Clark (calf) has joined DeAndre Yedlin (hip), Jamaal Lascelles (fractured tibia) and Matt Ritchie (ankle) on the casualty list. Ki Sung-yueng (illness) is also out.

0:44 Burnley boss Sean Dyche reveals he had a chance meeting with Tottenham's Jose Mourinho the day after they were thrashed 5-0 by them Burnley boss Sean Dyche reveals he had a chance meeting with Tottenham's Jose Mourinho the day after they were thrashed 5-0 by them

Stat of the match: This is the seventh Premier League meeting between Burnley and Newcastle, but the first to take place on a weekend day, with the others coming on each day of the week between Monday and Thursday.

Stat of the match: This is the seventh Premier League meeting between Burnley and Newcastle, but the first to take place on a weekend day, with the others coming on each day of the week between Monday and Thursday.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

1:45 Eddie Howe was bullish when asked about Bournemouth’s poor run that has left them one point above the Premier League relegation zone Eddie Howe was bullish when asked about Bournemouth’s poor run that has left them one point above the Premier League relegation zone

Chelsea will be without Fikayo Tomori as they host Bournemouth, with the defender not yet recovered from a hip strain. The 21-year-old signed a new five-year deal with the club earlier in the week.

Antonio Rudiger returned to the side against Lille in midweek and could be included again on Saturday, although Olivier Giroud did miss the Champions League win. Ruben Loftus-Cheek continues to be sidelined with a long-term Achilles injury.

1:16 Bournemouth's Nathan Ake admits he has been impressed by Frank Lampard this season, and that he is 'so happy' to see former club Chelsea doing well Bournemouth's Nathan Ake admits he has been impressed by Frank Lampard this season, and that he is 'so happy' to see former club Chelsea doing well

Bournemouth's injury woes continue, with Eddie Howe confirming that Nathan Ake faces a few weeks out with a hamstring injury picked up in last weekend's 3-0 loss to Liverpool. However, Callum Wilson could feature after also coming off in the same game.

Josh King also has a chance of being fit, but Steve Cook, Adam Smith, David Brookes, Lloyd Kelly and Charlie Daniels remain out.

2:04 Frank Lampard says he won't talk to any of his players about their future at Chelsea until the January transfer window is open Frank Lampard says he won't talk to any of his players about their future at Chelsea until the January transfer window is open

Stat of the match: Since Bournemouth were promoted to the Premier League in 2015, only Liverpool (3) have beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the competition more often than the Cherries (2).

Stat of the match: Since Bournemouth were promoted to the Premier League in 2015, only Liverpool (3) have beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the competition more often than the Cherries (2).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 3-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has no fresh injury worries ahead of the visit of Norwich as the Foxes chase a ninth straight league win.

Rodgers is likely to stick with the side which dismantled Aston Villa 4-1 to set a new club record of eight consecutive victories in the Premier League. Matty James (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee for Rodgers' side, but is back in training.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke has no new injury concerns as his struggling side look to avoid a third straight defeat.

Club captain Grant Hanley has returned to training following three months out with a groin problem, and the Scotland defender could be back in contention for the Christmas schedule. Josip Drmic (hamstring) continues his own rehabilitation, along with Timm Klose (knee).

1:06 Brendan Rodgers insists there is no chance any of Leicester's key players will leave the club in January Brendan Rodgers insists there is no chance any of Leicester's key players will leave the club in January

Stat of the match: Kelechi Iheanacho has scored in all four of his appearances for Leicester in all competitions this season (4 goals), having scored just twice in 35 matches last season. The Nigerian is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time.

Stat of the match: Kelechi Iheanacho has scored in all four of his appearances for Leicester in all competitions this season (4 goals), having scored just twice in 35 matches last season. The Nigerian is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 3-0 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will hope to have an unchanged squad for their home game against Aston Villa. Wilder reported "a few tight bodies" following the win at Norwich on Sunday but stopped short of revealing any new injury issues.

Mo Besic caught the eye at Carrow Road and his performance from the bench could see the on-loan Everton midfielder come into Wilder's thinking for a starting place.

Tyrone Mings misses the trip for Aston Villa with a hamstring injury suffered in the 4-1 defeat at home to Leicester last time out, with boss Dean Smith hoping the centre-back will be available again around Christmas.

1:12 Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has called for some perspective after last weekend's loss to a Leicester side who are six points clear of reigning champions Manchester City Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has called for some perspective after last weekend's loss to a Leicester side who are six points clear of reigning champions Manchester City

Matt Targett is available despite limping out of the Foxes' loss with a knock, while club captain James Chester finally comes into contention after a lengthy period regaining his fitness.

Keinan Davis' hamstring injury again rules him out, although Smith concedes the striker is coming towards the end of his rehabilitation period.

Stat of the match: Following victory at Norwich last time out, Sheffield United are looking to pick up back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since December 2006.

1:37 Chris Wilder is keen to strengthen his Sheffield United squad during the January transfer window to cope with the intensity of the Premier League Chris Wilder is keen to strengthen his Sheffield United squad during the January transfer window to cope with the intensity of the Premier League

Stat of the match: Following victory at Norwich last time out, Sheffield United are looking to pick up back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since December 2006.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

1:36 Manuel Pellegrini says he is always under pressure following West Ham's run of just five points from the last 10 Premier League games Manuel Pellegrini says he is always under pressure following West Ham's run of just five points from the last 10 Premier League games

Southampton should have Stuart Armstrong in contention for Saturday's Premier League match against West Ham following a hamstring problem.

Sofiane Boufal continues to recover from stubbing his big toe on the kitchen table at home, which has seen him restricted to substitute appearances. Yan Valery has been laid low following a viral infection, so will need more time to regain full fitness.

West Ham should have Aaron Cresswell fit for this weekend's crucial clash at St Mary's. The left-back limped off during Monday's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal, but returned to training ahead of the clash with the Saints.

Manuel Pellegrini will continue to be without Lukasz Fabianski (hip), Manuel Lanzini (fractured collarbone) and Jack Wilshere (groin) for the trip to the south coast.

0:30 Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has been impressed by Fraser Forster's form at Celtic, but is not considering recalling the goalkeeper from his season-long loan Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has been impressed by Fraser Forster's form at Celtic, but is not considering recalling the goalkeeper from his season-long loan

Stat of the match: West Ham have won more Premier League games against Southampton than they have versus any other side (16).

Southampton vs West Ham is live on Saturday Night Football from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Jesse Lingard will be assessed ahead of Manchester United's return to Premier League action against Everton. The attacking midfielder missed the Europa League win against AZ Alkmaar and did not train on Thursday.

Paul Pogba is out but set to start full training next week along with Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah. Nemanja Matic returned from a 10-week absence against AZ, while Diogo Dalot and Marcos Rojo building fitness.

Man Utd vs Everton Live on

Everton have been dealt a double injury blow with Theo Walcott and Morgan Schneiderlin sidelined by calf injuries. Duncan Ferguson said he expects Walcott to miss three weeks and Schneiderlin two, ruling the latter out of a meeting with his former club.

Lucas Digne is a doubt after feeling tightness while training on Friday, while Fabian Delph, Yerry Mina and Seamus Coleman remain short of full fitness. Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes are long-term absentees.

Stat of the match: As a player, Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson scored more Premier League goals against Man Utd than he did against any other side (7 goals in 16 games). However, the Scotsman also lost more games against the Red Devils than any other team (10).

Man Utd vs Everton is live on Super Sunday from 1pm; kick-off 2pm.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 3-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Wolves are expected to revert back to the team which drew 2-2 with Brighton last weekend when they host Tottenham.

Raul Jimenez is available after being suspended for Thursday's 4-0 Europa League win over Besiktas while Diogo Jota, who scored a hat-trick after coming off the bench, will return to the starting line up. Morgan Gibbs-White (back) and Willy Boly (fractured leg) remain out for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Tottenham will recall their big guns for the trip. Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen and Serge Aurier were all rested for Wednesday's Champions League game at Bayern Munich, but will come back at Molineux.

1:21 Jose Mourinho insisted that Tottenham's poor start to the season is not representative of where the team are at Jose Mourinho insisted that Tottenham's poor start to the season is not representative of where the team are at

Harry Winks is back in training, but Hugo Lloris, Tanguy Ndombele, Ben Davies, Erik Lamela and Michel Vorm are all injured.

Stat of the match: Tottenham have won three of their four Premier League matches under José Mourinho (L1), as many as they did in their final 15 under Mauricio Pochettino (W3 D6 L6). They've scored three goals-per-game under Mourinho, compared to 1.3 in those final 15 under Pochettino.

Stat of the match: Tottenham have won three of their four Premier League matches under José Mourinho (L1), as many as they did in their final 15 under Mauricio Pochettino (W3 D6 L6). They've scored three goals-per-game under Mourinho, compared to 1.3 in those final 15 under Pochettino.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 3-2 (33/1 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe will have his knee injury assessed ahead of Sunday's Premier League visit of Manchester City. The club-record signing missed the Europa League trip to Standard Liege with knee bruising but is in contention to return against the reigning champions.

Hector Bellerin (hamstring) will also undergo a fitness test but Kieran Tierney (shoulder), Granit Xhaka (concussion), Rob Holding (knee) and Danny Ceballos (hamstring) will all miss out.

Arsenal vs Man City Live on

Man City will again be without record goalscorer Sergio Aguero (thigh) and defender John Stones (hamstring). David Silva is also doubtful after missing the midweek Champions League game at Dinamo Zagreb after what manager Pep Guardiola described as a kick in the leg.

Ederson should be available again after illness but Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane (both knee) are long-term absentees.

Stat of the match: Arsenal have conceded the first goal in each of their last five Premier League games - they've never conceded first in six consecutive matches in the competition. However, no side has won more points from losing positions in the Premier League this season than the Gunners (10).

0:45 Pep Guardiola dismisses the suggestion that he might leave Manchester City at the end of the current season Pep Guardiola dismisses the suggestion that he might leave Manchester City at the end of the current season

Arsenal vs Man City is live on Super Sunday from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-4 (25/1 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace remain without a handful of defenders for Monday's derby date with Brighton. Mamadou Sakho will sit out the Premier League clash as he serves the second of his three-match ban for a red card in the 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

Joel Ward (knee), Patrick Van Aanholt (hamstring) and Jeffrey Schlupp (muscle) are also sidelined and that leaves boss Roy Hodgson with a selection problem at left-back.

C Palace vs Brighton Live on

Ex-Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald filled the void off the bench at Watford last weekend and is set to provide cover in that position against the Seagulls.

Brighton will give striker Aaron Connolly as much time as possible to prove his fitness ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park. Connolly is a doubt after missing Albion's draw with Wolves because of a groin problem, while Solly March remains sidelined by a similar issue.

Seagulls midfielder Dale Stephens serves a one-match ban after collecting his fifth yellow card of the campaign. Jose Izquierdo (knee) is still out.

Stat of the match: This will be Roy Hodgson's 100th game as Crystal Palace manager in all competitions (W37 D23 L39). He's the third manager to reach the milestone for the club in the 21st century, after Iain Dowie (123 games) and Neil Warnock (146 games).

Crystal Palace vs Brighton is live on Monday Night Football from 7pm; kick-off 7.45pm.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)