Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne tops Sky Sports Power Rankings for Christmas

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the official beer of the Premier League, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has claimed the Christmas No 1 spot for current form after another stellar display in the 3-1 win over Leicester, teeing up Gabriel Jesus for City's third goal.

Team-mate Riyad Mahrez (No 3) got on the scoresheet after weaving infield to strike a left-footed shot past Kasper Schmeichel, while Jamie Vardy (No 6) maintained his lead at the top of the goal chart with a customary fast break.

Southampton climbed to safety at the expense of hosts Aston Villa after a convincing 3-1 win, with Danny Ings (No 2) scoring twice, before Villa's Jack Grealish (No 5) continued to buck his team's form with a spectacular consolation.

Wolves' Adama Traore (No 4) retained his place among the top performers after creating a team-topping four chances against Norwich, while Newcastle stopper Martin Dubravka (No 10) made four saves in a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Two goals from Willian (No 8) helped Chelsea return to form with a 2-0 victory at Tottenham, while Spurs duo Jan Vertoghen (No 7) and Harry Kane (No 9) tumbled down the chart but retained places in the top 10.

Three goalkeepers appear to be influential at their respective clubs: Dubravka, Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) and Ben Foster (Watford).