Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

Nine Premier League games will be played on New Year's Day, including Arsenal vs Man Utd

Team news, key stats and predictions as the Premier League returns for the first games of 2020.

2:09 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this week's Premier League action, including Liverpool's game against Sheffield United and Man Utd's trip to Arsenal A look at some of the key stats surrounding this week's Premier League action, including Liverpool's game against Sheffield United and Man Utd's trip to Arsenal

Brighton have no new injury worries ahead of hosting Chelsea in the Premier League on January 1.

Midfielder Solly March is still recovering after undergoing groin surgery earlier this month and, although he was involved in a part of training on Monday, he remains unavailable.

Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo has not featured for Brighton since April and continues to recover from a knee injury, with no return date set.

Christian Pulisic could be available for Chelsea's trip to the Amex after a hamstring problem. The USA forward missed Sunday's 2-1 Premier League win at Arsenal, but might be ready for the league clash on the south coast.

Full-backs Marcos Alonso (hamstring) and Reece James (ankle) remain doubtful after missing the Emirates Stadium victory.

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win at Arsenal in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win at Arsenal in the Premier League

Stat of the match: Chelsea have won all nine of their league meetings with Brighton - the best such 100 per cent record in English football league history.

Stat of the match: Chelsea have won all nine of their league meetings with Brighton - the best such 100 per cent record in English football league history.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Tyrone Mings will continue to be assessed for Aston Villa

Burnley could recall Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson to the starting line-up after being used as second-half substitutes in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Sean Dyche could decide to rest Ashley Barnes once more as he continues to monitor a groin issue.

Aston Villa are assessing the fitness of Tyrone Mings and Keinan Davis ahead of the trip to Turf Moor. Mings has not featured since suffering a hamstring injury during the 4-1 defeat to Leicester on December 8.

Davis has been out for two months with a hamstring injury but is now back to full fitness as Villa bid to halt their slide down the table.

Matt Targett is out, however, after suffering a hamstring injury, so Neil Taylor could make his first Premier League start since September.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Watford's victory against Aston Villa in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Watford's victory against Aston Villa in the Premier League

Stat of the match: This is Burnley's third Premier League game on New Year's Day, with the Clarets drawing 3-3 with Newcastle in 2015 and losing 1-2 against Liverpool in 2018.

Stat of the match: This is Burnley's third Premier League game on New Year's Day, with the Clarets drawing 3-3 with Newcastle in 2015 and losing 1-2 against Liverpool in 2018.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-0 (15/1 with Sky Bet)

2:40 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win at West Ham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win at West Ham in the Premier League

Newcastle will have to contend with a lengthy injury list as they look to avenge the 5-0 defeat to Leicester in October with defender Fabian Schar and striker Joelinton having emerged from the Everton game, which full-back Javier Manquillo missed because of a groin strain, with hamstring and calf problems respectively.

Matty James remains a long-term absentee for Leicester, while the only other issue for Brendan Rodgers is the fitness of Ricardo Pereira, who is struggling with a hamstring injury.

Jamie Vardy will return having missed the West Ham match after his wife gave birth to their daughter.

Stat of the match: Leicester haven't lost their first league game of a calendar year since 2008 (1-3 vs QPR in the Championship), winning seven and drawing four since then. The Foxes have also won five of their last six league games on New Year's Day (D1).

Jamie Vardy is set to return for Leicester after the birth of his daughter

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published shortly after full time on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

2:50 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Southampton will check on striker Michael Obafemi ahead of the Premier League clash with Tottenham. The 19-year-old, who scored in the Boxing Day win at Chelsea, missed Saturday's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace due to illness.

Defender Yan Valery (infection) and striker Shane Long (knee) are doubts after also being sidelined against the Eagles.

Tottenham welcome back midfielders Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko from their one-game bans. Son Heung-min serves the final game of his three-match ban and will play no part. Ben Davies (ankle), Danny Rose (muscle) and Hugo Lloris (elbow) remain out.

Michael Obafemi will be assessed by Southampton

Stat of the match: No side has kept fewer clean sheets in the Premier League than Tottenham this season (2), with only bottom side Norwich keeping as few. Indeed, since Jose Mourinho took charge, no Premier League side has conceded more goals in all competitions than Spurs (17).

Stat of the match: No side has kept fewer clean sheets in the Premier League than Tottenham this season (2), with only bottom side Norwich keeping as few. Indeed, since Jose Mourinho took charge, no Premier League side has conceded more goals in all competitions than Spurs (17).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

2:39 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's 1-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's 1-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League

Watford defender Adrian Mariappa serves a one-game ban following his dismissal for two bookable offences in the 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

Nigel Pearson must decide on whether Craig Dawson or Adam Masina will come into the Hornets backline. Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah could start with Will Hughes set to miss out with a hip injury.

Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez are expected to start for Wolves after being rested from the start against Liverpool, while Romain Saiss is expected to feature after also being rotated out at Anfield.

Joao Moutinho is due a rest while Patrick Cutrone missed the 1-0 loss on Merseyside as a result of illness but could return.

0:37 Watford assistant coach Craig Shakespeare says the club must look to ‘push on’ after a revival in form in the Premier League Watford assistant coach Craig Shakespeare says the club must look to ‘push on’ after a revival in form in the Premier League

Stat of the match: Watford have kept clean sheets in their last three home league matches, last keeping four in a row in March 2014 (five); they have never kept four in a row at Vicarage Road in the top-flight.

Stat of the match: Watford have kept clean sheets in their last three home league matches, last keeping four in a row in March 2014 (five); they have never kept four in a row at Vicarage Road in the top-flight.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's win over Newcastle in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's win over Newcastle in the Premier League

Manchester City will assess David Silva and John Stones after both returned to training with the first-team group following the 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

Aymeric Laporte (knee) and Leroy Sane (knee) remain long-term absentees while Pep Guardiola could rotate his full-backs agains after Benjamin Mendy was rested against the Blades.

Everton will once more be without Alex Iwobi (hamstring) with the former Arsenal winger expected to miss the next couple of weeks.

Morgan Schneiderlin (calf) has trained the team and the midfielder could be in contention for Sunday's FA Cup tie with Liverpool. Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are recovering well.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's 2-0 win over Sheffield United FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's 2-0 win over Sheffield United

Stat of the match: Man City have won their last four Premier League games against Everton - they've never won five in a row against the Toffees in the top flight.

Stat of the match: Man City have won their last four Premier League games against Everton - they've never won five in a row against the Toffees in the top flight.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 3-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Norwich's draw with Spurs in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Norwich's draw with Spurs in the Premier League

Norwich are checking on midfielder Kenny McLean for the clash with Crystal Palace. The midfielder picked up a knock to his foot in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham and will be assessed.

Ben Godfrey and Timm Klose (both knee) remain out while Josip Drmic (hamstring) is not expected to return until the weekend.

Injury-hit Crystal Palace remain without a host of first-team players at Carrow Road. Left-back Patrick Van Aanholt is sidelined with a hamstring problem, while forward Christian Benteke has been absent due to a muscle strain.

Joel Ward and Gary Cahill (both knee), Scott Dann (calf), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip) and Andros Townsend (groin) are also on the treatment table.

Patrick van Aanholt remains out injured for Crystal Palace

Stat of the match: There has been just one goal scored in the first half of Crystal Palace's last 10 Premier League games - scored in first-half injury-time by Wilfried Zaha in Palace's win at Burnley in November.

Stat of the match: There has been just one goal scored in the first half of Crystal Palace's last 10 Premier League games - scored in first-half injury-time by Wilfried Zaha in Palace's win at Burnley in November.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 3-2 (28/1 with Sky Bet)

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League

David Moyes will have Aaron Cresswell available when he begins his second spell in charge of West Ham against Bournemouth.

Cresswell missed the 2-1 home defeat by Leicester, which prompted the sacking of Manuel Pellegrini, through suspension. Jack Wilshere is set to miss out again with a groin problem.

Injury-hit Bournemouth are set to boost their attack by recalling Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser. The pair were substitutes for the loss at Brighton after picking up niggles over the festive period.

Josh King (hamstring) has joined a casualty list including Adam Smith, David Brooks and Nathan Ake, while Jack Stacey (ankle) and Simon Francis (knee) face fitness tests.

2:35 West Ham manager David Moyes has promised to give West Ham 'no choice' but to extend his 18-month contract after returning for a second spell as manager West Ham manager David Moyes has promised to give West Ham 'no choice' but to extend his 18-month contract after returning for a second spell as manager

Stat of the match: Only Everton (10) have lost more Premier League games on New Year's Day than West Ham (7).

Stat of the match: Only Everton (10) have lost more Premier League games on New Year's Day than West Ham (7).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win at Burnley in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win at Burnley in the Premier League

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will be assessed after he missed the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea through illness.

Calum Chambers looks set for a spell on the sidelines after hobbling off with a knee injury during the 2-1 defeat, joining Rob Holding (knee), Kieran Tierney (shoulder), Sead Kolasinac (ankle) and Sokratis (head) in missing out.

Dani Ceballos is back in full training, however, while Gabriel Martinelli and Hector Bellerin could return.

Paul Pogba is expected to return to the Manchester United squad after missing the win against Burnley on Saturday. Diogo Dalot is also in contention with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw expected to return after being rested at the weekend.

However, Axel Tuanzebe, Marcos Rojo and Scott McTominay will be absent with Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah also long-term omissions.

Granit Xhaka will be assessed ahead of the visit of Manchester United

Stat of the match: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in Arsenal's 1-1 draw with United in the reverse fixture this season, as well as netting in this exact fixture last term. The last Arsenal player to score in three successive Premier League games against United was Thierry Henry in November 2001.

Stat of the match: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in Arsenal's 1-1 draw with United in the reverse fixture this season, as well as netting in this exact fixture last term. The last Arsenal player to score in three successive Premier League games against United was Thierry Henry in November 2001.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 3-2 (25/1 with Sky Bet)

1:34 Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says VAR is ruining the entertainment of the game and has urged the football authorities to look at how it is used Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says VAR is ruining the entertainment of the game and has urged the football authorities to look at how it is used

Liverpool will be without Xherdan Shaqiri after the Swiss international suffered a slight hamstring injury prior to the victory over Wolves.

Sheffield United will monitor midfielder John Lundstram in the run-up to kick-off. Lundstram, a boyhood Reds fan, missed the defeat to Manchester City with an ankle injury but trained on New Year's Eve, and could come back in for Mo Besic.

Chris Wilder has no fresh injury concerns, with Lys Mousset likely to keep his place up front.

Stat of the match: Liverpool are looking to keep five consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since September 2007 under Rafael Benitez.

Stat of the match: Liverpool are looking to keep five consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since September 2007 under Rafael Benitez.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)