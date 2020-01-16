Burnley’s Ashley Barnes to undergo hernia operation

Ashley Barnes has scored six times and played 19 Premier League games for Burnley this term

Ashley Barnes to face a spell on the Burnley sidelines as he gets set to undergo surgery on a persistent hernia issue.

The striker has been restricted by the problem for a number of weeks and was rested for the Clarets' game against Tottenham in December and also missed last Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.

And the 30-year-old, who has scored six times and played 19 games in the Premier League this term, will now undergo treatment on Friday to rectify the situation.

On the injury, manager Sean Dyche said: "Hopefully he will have a smooth recovery"

"You don't like losing good players but, equally, it allows other players to come in and perform and that's what we'll be looking for them to do."

The club have not given any indication how long the player will be out but a normal timeframe would be two to four weeks, depending on the severity of the problem.

