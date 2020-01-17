Six Appeal: Thommo expects more struggles on the road for Sheffield United

Phil Thompson makes his Super 6 predictions ahead of the weekend's action. Will you land the £250k?

The Liverpool legend tallied seven points last weekend, correctly predicting Everton 1-0 Brighton, as well Manchester United's win at home to Norwich which made up his total.

Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield United (15/2 with Sky Bet)

I feel as though there is a wind of change for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta seems to be getting a few points across, the high-press being one of them. I see a few more of the Arsenal players understanding how to do that, but this will still be very close. Sheffield United do not hold any fear for anybody, and away from home they seem to give as good as they give at Bramall Lane, so it will be very tight.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will serve a three-game suspension

Super Stat: More Lessons for the Blades?

Manchester City 3-0 Crystal Palace (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Again, Manchester City seem as though, even with rotating the players, they are much fresher than what they were. After the demolition of Aston Villa, you cannot see anything other than a home win and a decent home win in this one. I am going for 3-0, but it quite easily could be more. Crystal Palace are a bit unpredictable at the moment, and you certainly worry about them scoring goals. Cenk Tosun has just signed, but Roy Hodgson needs to give him the game-time. He is in and around the penalty box and that is what Palace need. As soon as they get him in the side, it will give them a better chance of producing results.

Super Stat: The ghosts of Seasons Past?

West Ham 1-1 Everton (11/2 with Sky Bet)

David Moyes will look to get one over on his old club

Although West Ham were down after their disallowed goal at Sheffield United, they will not have been too down as they should have got something from the game. David Moyes seems to be getting something out of the players. He will have his side motivated for this one against Everton. On the other hand, Carlo Ancelotti saw his team probably put a few things right with their win against Brighton, although it was still not their best performance. I cannot split these two.

Super Stat: Hammers to Fall?

This is another difficult one to call. Southampton have the golden boy at right now in Danny Ings. I did the game against Leicester and they were excellent, getting their redemption against them. Besides being a good three points, it was laying the ghosts of that 9-0 defeat that will have pleased them too. This Wolves outfit is still so difficult to play against. They are difficult to defend against and they are a strong and physical side, as well as being defensively solid. They have played so many games but they show no signs of letting up at the moment.

Super Stat: The Saints go Marching on…

I have probably seen more in Norwich than I have in Bournemouth about getting a positive result, so I am with the home advantage in this one. This is probably the biggest game of the weekend as much as you have Liverpool v Manchester United. Points wise, table wise, this is massive. Technically, it may not be the best but whoever gets the win will find it so valuable. I am going to go for a narrow Norwich win on this occasion.

Eddie Howe is in desperate need of a result

Super Stat: Honours Even at Carrow Road?

Brighton 2-1 Aston Villa (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Brighton do need a result. They could have got something out of the Everton game, while Aston Villa seem totally out of sorts with loads of injuries. It is hard to call. I do not think there is a lot in it, but I think there is more confidence in Brighton than there is in Villa at this moment of time. Although Wesley has not made a miracle start to his Villa career, Dean Smith does not have much trust in anyone else to lead the line, which is perhaps the most worrying sign for him and his team.

Super Stat: More Misery for the Villains?

