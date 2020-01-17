Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

Team news, key stats and predictions for this weekend's Premier League action.

Kiko Femenia is unlikely to feature for Watford in their Premier League clash against Tottenham at Vicarage Road.

Femenia, who is recovering from a hamstring issue, has trained this week but manager Nigel Pearson believes the visit of Spurs will come too soon for the winger.

Watford head coach Nigel Pearson says Andre Gray is still part of his plans despite being linked with a move away from the club.

Will Hughes has also returned to training, but will not be in contention, while Sebastian Prodl (shin), Daryl Janmaat (knee), Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Tom Cleverley (foot) remain sidelined. Ignacio Pussetto is set to make his debut. Christian Kabasele returns from suspension.

New Tottenham signing Gedson Fernandes will be involved. The Benfica midfielder has joined on an 18-month loan this week and could be on the bench while Christian Eriksen will start.

Harry Kane (hamstring), Moussa Sissoko (knee), Ben Davies (ankle) and Tanguy Ndombele (hip) are all injured.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed new signing Gedson Fernandes will be 'involved' as they face Watford on Saturday.

Stat of the match: Watford have won just one of their 13 Premier League matches against Tottenham (D4 L8), a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road last season.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is suspended for Saturday's Premier League clash with Sheffield United. The Gabon striker begins a three-match ban following his sending off at Crystal Palace last week, with the likes of Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli pushing to replace Arsenal's top goalscorer.

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta will be stretched defensively with Calum Chambers (knee), Kieran Tierney (shoulder) and Sead Kolasinac (thigh) all out and Hector Bellerin facing a late assessment on a hamstring injury.

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal's players to 'step forward' in the absence of suspended captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has a full squad to chose from for the match at the Emirates Stadium.

Any changes will be kept to a minimum, with the likes of Mo Besic and Lys Mousset possibly coming into contention. However, there is a strong chance that Wilder could name an unchanged line-up.

There is likely to be a change on the bench now that Michael Verrips' concussion protocol has been served and the Dutch goalkeeper could replace Jake Eastwood as back-up to Dean Henderson.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says he has spoken to Oli McBurnie about his future conduct, but is happy for him to watch his former club Swansea play.

Stat of the match: In the top-flight, Sheffield United are winless in their last nine away matches against Arsenal (D1 L8) since a 1-0 win in August 1971 with a goal from Stewart Scullion.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 3-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Brighton have midfielder Aaron Mooy fit and in contention to return in Saturday's clash at home to Aston Villa.

The Australia international missed the defeat at Everton last time out with a knee issue but is in line to feature at the AMEX Stadium, although Dan Burn (broken collarbone) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) are long-term absentees.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter is confident Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Shane Duffy and Adam Webster will all recover from slight knocks while Solly March could be involved after playing 45 minutes for the Under-23s as he continues to step up his return following groin surgery.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's win against Brighton in the Premier League.

Pepe Reina is likely to be handed his Aston Villa debut for their game at the Amex.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper has joined on loan from AC Milan until the end of the season after Tom Heaton's long-term knee injury.

Wesley is out with his own season-ending knee problem while John McGinn (fractured ankle), Keinan Davis (hamstring) and Jonathan Kodjia (illness) are sidelined.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Stat of the match: Brighton are winless in seven league matches against Aston Villa (D3 L4) since a 1-0 win in the top-flight in December 1980.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Manchester City have close to a fully-fit squad for the visit of Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Defender Aymeric Laporte and winger Leroy Sane are the only major absentees but both are close to returning after long-term knee injuries. Laporte returned to full training earlier this month and Sane is also close to rejoining the squad.

Crystal Palace midfielder Max Meyer will miss the trip to the Etihad Stadium with an ankle injury sustained from the tackle that saw Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sent off in last weekend's 1-1 draw.

The German joins captain Luka Milivojevic (suspension), Mamadou Sakho, Patrick Van Aanholt (both hamstring), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip), Andros Townsend (groin) and Christian Benteke (muscle) on the sidelines.

Boss Roy Hodgson had centre back Scott Dann back on the bench on Saturday following a recent calf injury and right back Joel Ward returned to training this week after recovering from a knee injury.

Crystal Palace manager Rory Hodgson was clearly irritated when he was asked whether he would have supported Christian Benteke going out on loan to Bordeaux this month.

Stat of the match: Manchester City have won seven of their last nine Premier League games against Crystal Palace (W7 D1 L1), winning each of their last two.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 4-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Teemu Pukki is set to return for Daniel Farke's Norwich as they host Bournemouth in a relegation battle at Carrow Road on Saturday. The Finland international is the club's top scorer this season with nine Premier League goals but has not played since New Year's Day because of a hamstring problem.

Defender Ben Godfrey is also expected to return for the Canaries, having not played since December 14, while striker Josip Drmic is also fully fit.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester Utd's win against Norwich in the Premier League.

Bournemouth will assess goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale ahead of the trip to Carrow Road. Ramsdale has returned to light training after missing last weekend's loss to Watford due to a minor hamstring injury, with Mark Travers available to deputise once again.

Defender Lloyd Kelly is unlikely to feature as he continues to work his way back from a thigh problem, while Joshua King, Jack Stacey (both hamstring), David Brooks (ankle), Chris Mepham, Charlie Daniels (both knee), Arnaut Danjuma (foot) and Junior Stanislas (calf) remain out.

Eddie Howe admits it's difficult for Bournemouth to recruit the right sort of players given their current league position and limited resources.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 3-3 (50/1 with Sky Bet)

A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action as Liverpool welcome Manchester United and Crystal Palace face champions Manchester City.

Wolves are set to be without forward Ruben Vinagre, who picked up a hamstring injury in the midweek defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota and Willy Boly are closing in on a return to action after calf and ankle injuries respectively, but this will be a game too soon for the pair.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' draw against Newcastle in the Premier League.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl. Yan Valery, who has been suffering from a virus, is his only absentee, but the full-back is expected to return to training at the end of January.

Stat of the match: Southampton have won three of their five Premier League meetings with Wolves (D1 L1), winning both home matches in 2003-04 and 2018-19.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win over Leicester City in the Premier League.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski could be sidelined for several weeks after a recurrence of a hip injury. New signing Darren Randolph is set to replace Fabianski, who was previously absent for three months.

Meanwhile, Felipe Anderson, Michail Antonio and Arthur Masuaku are all injury doubts for the clash with Everton.

David Moyes and Carlo Ancelotti go head to head when West Ham play Everton this weekend, rekindling a rivalry born in the San Siro.

Everton defender Yerry Mina is a doubt for Saturday's trip to the London Stadium. The Colombia international, who was dropped for last weekend's narrow win over Brighton, has not trained all week after sustaining a knock.

Alex Iwobi (hamstring) will miss out, though Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful he will return to training next week.

Ivory Coast midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin is continuing his rehabilitation following surgery on a thigh injury but Ancelotti has revealed he is "improving fast".

Stat of the match: West Ham have won just three of their last 23 Premier League matches against Everton (D6 L14), keeping just one clean sheet in that run, a 0-0 draw in April 2017.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle vs Chelsea Live on

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce hopes to have forward Allan Saint-Maximin back from a hamstring injury for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Defender Fabian Schar is back in training and is closing in on a return, along with Jonjo Shelvey, but Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle will be sidelined after suffering hamstring problems of their own at Wolves.

Revealing that scans had not yielded good news, Bruce said: "'Dummy's' looks a particularly nasty one and Dwight, we think, is a normal bog-standard one, between four weeks and six weeks, so it's not great news."

Steve Bruce has been told by Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley that he will have money to spend in the January transfer window.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante's hamstring problem continues to be assessed ahead of the Blues' trip to Newcastle.

Frank Lampard has no new injury concerns. Marcos Alonso is back in contention after recovering from a thigh injury, but Christian Pulisic is still absent.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win against Burnley in the Premier League.

Stat of the match: Newcastle have taken just four points from their last eight Premier League games against Chelsea (W1 D1 L6), losing each of their last three meetings in a row.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-3 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Burnley vs Leicester Live on

Burnley will be without Ashley Barnes again as the striker prepares to undergoes surgery on a hernia problem that has plagued him in recent weeks.

Jay Rodriguez has returned to training after illness, however, and Chris Wood is set to feature despite suffering a broken nose.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche confirms striker Ashley Barnes has had surgery on a persistent hernia problem but has not put a time-frame for his return.

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi remains sidelined after undergoing minor surgery to correct a knee problem.

Meanwhile, the Foxes will continue to assess defender Wes Morgan, who missed his side's last two matches because of a groin injury.

Stat of the match: Burnley have won two of their nine Premier League games against Leicester City (D2 L5), both home wins in January 2017 and April 2018.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has suggested he is still keen on adding another centre-back to his squad, despite ending interest in Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

How to watch: Burnley vs Leicester is live on Super Sunday from 1pm; kick-off 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live on

Fabinho and Joel Matip are "likely" to be in Liverpool's squad to face Manchester United on Sunday after recovering from injuries, says Jurgen Klopp.

Midfielder Fabinho has been out since an ankle injury forced him off in the 1-1 draw with Napoli on November 27, while centre-back Matip has not played since Liverpool last met United on October 20 when he suffered a recurrence of the knee injury he first picked up in the win at Sheffield United.

However, the league leaders are set to be without James Milner, Dejan Lovren and Naby Keita again.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will give Marcus Rashford the maximum possible opportunity to recover from the back injury he aggravated against Wolves in midweek, but the striker is unlikely to feature.

Rashford will undergo further assessments on Friday ahead of United making a late call over his fitness.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains why it has been so hard to play against Manchester United in recent meetings.

"I'm not going to hold my breath," Solskjaer said. "I probably think he wouldn't be ready. We're going to give him the absolute amount of time to find out."

Meanwhile, Luke Shaw is a doubt after missing the Wolves game with a hamstring injury and Eric Bailly is unlikely to be risked, while Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo and Scott McTominay are all still out.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there is a lot more to come from his front three of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.

Stat of the match: Since completing a league double over Man Utd in 2013-14, Liverpool have won just one of their 11 Premier League games against the Red Devils (D5 L5).

How to watch: Liverpool vs Manchester United is live on Super Sunday from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 3-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)