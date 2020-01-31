Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

Team news, key stats and predictions as the Premier League returns, with Man Utd vs Wolves, Burnley vs Arsenal and Tottenham vs Man City live on Sky Sports this weekend.

2:30 A look ahead to a busy weekend of Premier League action, where Manchester City take on Tottenham and Manchester United host Wolves A look ahead to a busy weekend of Premier League action, where Manchester City take on Tottenham and Manchester United host Wolves

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is set to return to the starting line-up. After sustaining a glute injury in last week's 4-1 home win over West Ham, Vardy started on the bench for Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg

defeat at Aston Villa, in which he came on as a 56th-minute sub. He has since trained with no ill effects.

Brendan Rodgers goes into the game without Nampalys Mendy (knee) and Wes Morgan (illness).

Jamie Vardy is set to feature after injury

Tammy Abraham faces a late fitness test for Chelsea. The England forward hobbled out of Chelsea's 2-2 league draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, then missed the FA Cup victory at Hull, but trained on Friday.

Stat of the match: Leicester's Brendan Rodgers has faced Chelsea 13 times in his managerial career; no side has he faced more. However, he is winless in all 13 of his meetings with the Blues (D7 L6), only losing more often against Manchester United (9).

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe expects Jefferson Lerma and Diego Rico to be in contention to face Aston Villa.

Midfielder Lerma (groin) and defender Rico - "carrying a couple of injuries," according to Howe - both sat out Monday's FA Cup fourth-round defeat by Arsenal at Vitality Stadium but could return after a rest.

But the game will come too soon for Joshua King, Jack Stacey and Junior Stanislas.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has confirmed he will have the same squad to choose from as he did for the Carabao Cup semi-final win over Leicester.

Keinan Davis (hamstring) made his return after three months out. Goalkeeper Pepe Reina trained on Wednesday and Thursday so he is available for selection.

"Only the long-term injuries [John McGinn, Wesley, Tom Heaton and Jed Steer] are out," Smith said.

Aston Villa return to Premier League action after reaching the Carabao Cup final

Stat of the match: Aston Villa have won none of their last 15 away Premier League games in February (D5 L10) since a 2-0 win over Blackburn in February 2009; the run spans six different managers (O'Neill, Houllier, McLeish, Lambert, Sherwood and Garde).

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson will welcome back a number of key players for the visit of Sheffield United. Patrick van Aanholt, Andros Townsend, Joel Ward and Christian Benteke are all available after injury, while Luka Milivojevic will return from suspension.

However, Cenk Tosun will not be fit after picking up a hamstring injury, with Mamadou Sakho and Jeffrey Schlupp long-term injury absentees.

Sheffield United will assess David McGoldrick (foot) ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park but boss Chris Wilder has no fresh injury concerns.

Mo Besic will hope to keep his place in midfield over John Lundstram after scoring against Millwall in the FA Cup last time out but Sander Berge has arrived for a club-record fee and could feature.

0:59 Sheffield United's record signing Sander Berge says he already feels like part of the family after meeting his new team-mates and manager Chris Wilder Sheffield United's record signing Sander Berge says he already feels like part of the family after meeting his new team-mates and manager Chris Wilder

Stat of the match: Only runaway league leaders Liverpool have conceded fewer Premier League goals than Sheffield United this season (23). Indeed, Sheffield United's record of 23 goals conceded after 24 games is the best by a promoted side since Fulham in 2001-02 (also 23).

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Crystal Palace 1-0 Sheffield United (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Liverpool expect Divock Origi to feature after being forced off against West Ham with cramp in midweek, while Adam Lallana has also recovered from a recent virus.

However, Sadio Mane, James Milner (both hamstring) and Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) are still sidelined with injury.

1:09 Jurgen Klopp says Danny Ings is a wonderful person and is pleased that he's scoring goals for Southampton Jurgen Klopp says Danny Ings is a wonderful person and is pleased that he's scoring goals for Southampton

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed Stuart Armstrong will be absent for two to three weeks through injury, with new loan signing Kyle Walker-Peters also not in the squad after his move from Tottenham.

Yan Valery and Jannick Vestergaard are back in training after injury and available for selection.

Stat of the match: As well as being unbeaten in 52 Premier League home games, Liverpool have scored in each of their last 27 at Anfield in the competition. They last scored in more in a row in the top-flight between May 1967 and February 1969 (38 games)

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Liverpool 3-0 Southampton (7/1 with Sky Bet)

All three of Newcastle's January signings - Nabil Bentaleb, Valentino Lazaro and Danny Rose - could play against Norwich this weekend as the squad continues to struggle with injuries.

Steve Bruce confirmed he is still missing 'eight or nine' players, including long-term absentees Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems, while Jonjo Shelvey, Emil Krafth, Javi Manquillo, Yoshinori Muto, Dwight Gayle, Andy Carroll and Jack Colback are expected to miss out.

2:00 Danny Rose reveals he contacted his agent and asked to join Newcastle after seeing Jetro Willems suffer an injury Danny Rose reveals he contacted his agent and asked to join Newcastle after seeing Jetro Willems suffer an injury

Norwich will have Todd Cantwell and Ibrahim Amadou back, while Emiliano Buendia is back in training and should be fit to feature.

Stat of the match: There have been 28 goals scored in the last five league meetings between Newcastle and Norwich, with the two at St James' Park in this run seeing 15 goals scored between the teams.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Newcastle 2-1 Norwich (7/2 with Sky Bet)

Watford will have Danny Welbeck and Will Hughes back from injury for the visit of Everton as they look to bounce back from defeat to Aston Villa in their last Premier League outing.

However, while Ismalia Sarr and Tom Cleverley are making progress, they remain unavailable, as do Kiko Femenia and Daryl Janmaat.

Everton have confirmed Richarlison is back after missing the past two fixtures with a knee injury.

A groin issue forced Gylfi Sigurdsson to be sidelined for the same period but the Iceland midfielder is in contention to feature this weekend along with Alex Iwobi (hamstring).

Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) is the only long-term absentee, with Andre Gomes back in training.

0:34 Carlo Ancelotti says Richarlison is happy at Everton and will not be leaving the club. Carlo Ancelotti says Richarlison is happy at Everton and will not be leaving the club.

Stat of the match: Watford are looking to record four consecutive home top-flight wins against an opponent for the first time in their history.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Watford 2-1 Everton (10/1 with Sky Bet)

New West Ham signing Tomas Soucek may make his debut, while Michail Antonio could also feature as the midfielder continues his recovery the thigh injury that caused him to miss the midweek defeat by Liverpool.

New West Ham signing Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek

Brighton will be without defender Shane Duffy for the trip to West Ham after he suffered an injury to his shin, although head coach Graham Potter is hopeful that the centre-back will be fit by next weekend.

Elsewhere, Dan Burn (collarbone) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) also remain sidelined.

Stat of the match: West Ham United have never beaten Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League in five attempts (D2 L3).

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: West Ham 2-1 Brighton (9/1 with Sky Bet)

New Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes will be part of Saturday's matchday 18, although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not confirm if he would make the XI or start on the bench.

"He's fit enough to play and he'll be involved definitely," the manager said. "He'll be in the squad. Let's get the training out of the way today."

Fernandes' arrival has come at a good time with a number of players missing this weekend. Nemanja Matic is suspended and Marcos Rojo has joined Estudiantes on a six-month loan, while Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe all remain out through injury.

3:11 Bruno Fernandes is likely to be available for Manchester United's clash against Wolves, according to James Cooper Bruno Fernandes is likely to be available for Manchester United's clash against Wolves, according to James Cooper

Wolves will have Willy Boly and Diogo Jota fit for the visit of Man Utd, although Ruben Vinagre is expected to miss out again with a hamstring injury.

New signings Leonardo Campana, Enzo Loiodice and Daniel Podence...

Stat of the match: Wolves came from behind to win their last away game in the Premier League against Southampton - they last won consecutive away matches in the top-flight in August 2011.

How to watch: Man Utd vs Wolves is live on Saturday Night Football from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Manchester United 1-2 Wolves (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Despite being included in their squad, Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill may have to wait to make his debut.

However, both Ashley Barnes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are still sidelined with injury, although Phil Bardsley has recovered from a back injury.

Arsenal will have captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Luiz back from suspension for the trip to Turf Moor.

Sead Kolasinac (thigh) and Shkodrean Mustafi (ankle) will also be assessed, but Reiss Nelson (hamstring), Kieran Tierney (shoulder) and Calum Chambers (knee) will remain sidelined.

1:04 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says new signings Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari give him good options in defence Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says new signings Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari give him good options in defence

Stat of the match: Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six Premier League away games (W1 D5), drawing each of the last four in a row. They've not drawn five consecutive away league games since August 1948.

How to watch: Burnley vs Arsenal is live on Super Sunday from 1pm; kick-off 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Burnley 1-2 Arsenal (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham could hand a debut to Steven Bergwijn in Sunday's clash with Manchester City. Bergwijn joined from PSV for £25m in the week and will be involved straight away.

Moussa Sissoko (knee), Harry Kane (hamstring) and Ben Davies (ankle) will all miss out.

Manchester City will check on defender Aymeric Laporte.

The Frenchman returned to action after almost five months out with a knee injury at Sheffield United on January 21 but he has not been risked in the last two matches as his return is carefully managed.

Ederson will return in goal after sitting out cup matches against Fulham and Manchester United. Winger Leroy Sane (knee) is the only major absentee but he could be back in action in the coming weeks.

0:34 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Tottenham are a different threat under Jose Mourinho Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Tottenham are a different threat under Jose Mourinho

Stat of the match: This is the 23rd meeting in all competitions between Spurs boss Jose Mourinho and Man City's Pep Guardiola - Mourinho has lost 10 games against the Spaniard, four more than he has against any other manager.

How to watch: Tottenham vs Man City is live on Super Sunday from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Tottenham 1-3 Manchester City (10/1 with Sky Bet)