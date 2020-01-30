Olivier Giroud: Chelsea striker turns down second Newcastle transfer approach

Newcastle made another attempt to sign Olivier Giroud

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has turned down a second approach from Newcastle this month.

Steve Bruce confirmed earlier in the window he wants to sign a striker in January.

Newcastle's four strikers - record signing Joelinton, Dwight Gayle, Yoshinori Muto and Andy Carroll - have just three goals between them in all competitions this season.

However, while Giroud is keen to leave Chelsea in search of first-team football, he will not be moving to St James' Park.

If the Frenchman does leave Stamford Bridge, he is keen to either remain in London - he is open to a move to Tottenham, who want cover for the injured Harry Kane - or move abroad.

Giroud seemed close to moving to Inter Milan earlier in the window but the Italian side now appear to have concerns over the size of their squad after signing Christian Eriksen.

Joelinton has just one Premier League goal for Newcastle since signing from Hoffenheim for £40m

The 33-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea since the arrival of Frank Lampard as head coach, and has made just seven appearances this campaign.

Lampard previously stated he was open to Giroud's departure, explaining: "If the conditions are that it's something he really wants to do and it works for the club, for me and the squad then it's something that could happen.

"But only when all of those bases are covered. So we'll see if we're there."

