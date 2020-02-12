Jonathan Moss and Dan Gosling to face no action from the Premier League

Dan Gosling called on Jonathan Moss to 'come out and apologise' in an interview with the Bournemouth Echo after allegedly showing the players 'zero respect'

The Premier League will not take any action over remarks allegedly made by referee Jonathan Moss during Sunday’s game between Sheffield United and Bournemouth.

Gosling called on Moss to "come out and apologise" in an interview with the Bournemouth Echo and alleged the official showed the players "zero respect".

Bournemouth asked the Premier League to Tuesday to investigate Moss' comments during their 2-1 defeat at Bramall Lane, but have since been informed the matter will not be taken further.

Gosling said: "The ref didn't help. Giving soft fouls away and little comments to two or three of the lads didn't help as well really. I thought it was very disrespectful what he was saying.

Referee Moss is accused of making 'sarky comments'

"It was just the little niggly ones and then the little sarky comments. The officials talk about respect at the start of the season and there was zero respect from Jon Moss on Sunday.

"I thought he was a disgrace. The comments that he made especially to me and one other player - talking about the relegation zone and 'you're still in the relegation zone', 'you're having one', 'your team's having one' this and that and it was very, very disrespectful."

Asked if the alleged comments were made while the match was ongoing, Gosling added: "During the game, yeah. I think he should really come out and apologise because I thought he was a disgrace."

Bournemouth are standing by Gosling's remarks, and will continue to support his views, but the club does not intend to make an official complaint.

The Football Association will not take any action against Moss or Gosling following the game.

The PGMOL, which manages officials in the Premier League, has declined to comment.