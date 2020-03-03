Manchester City vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports, Wednesday, March 11

Watch Mikel Arteta's return to the Etihad Stadium as his Arsenal team take on Man City live on Sky Sports

Manchester City and Arsenal's Premier League clash has been rearranged to Wednesday, March 11 and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The original match was scheduled to take place on March 1 but was postponed due to Manchester City's participation in the Carabao Cup final on the same day.

The game will be played next Wednesday to avoid potential fixture congestion for both teams towards the end of the season.

