Has Marcos Alonso or Bruno Fernandes topped Premier League Power Rankings?

Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso tops the chart this week after scoring twice in the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, having also netted in the 2-1 win over Tottenham.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes soars into runner-up spot after scoring for the second successive league game in the 1-1 draw at Everton, beating Jordan Pickford with a stunning strike from range.

United captain Harry Maguire (No 4) maintains his lofty ranking, while Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin (No 6) capitalised on a David de Gea error to break the deadlock at Goodison Park.

Burnley stopper Nick Pope (No 3) made four saves in the goalless stalemate at Newcastle in front of England manager Gareth Southgate, while team-mate Dwight McNeil (No 10) slips eight places but retains his top-10 standing.

Arsenal were among four clubs to have matches postponed due to fixture clashes with the Carabao Cup final, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (No 5) still flying high from his double against Everton one week ago.

Matt Doherty (No 7) and Diogo Jota (No 8) both scored during Wolves' 3-2 win over Spurs, with the latter also assisting his side's third goal.