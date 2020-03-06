Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

Team news, key stats and predictions as the Premier League returns, with Manchester United vs Manchester City and Chelsea vs Everton live on Sky Sports this weekend.

Burnley will once again be without injured trio Ashley Barnes, Matt Lowton and Johann Berg Gudmundsson for the visit of Tottenham.

Barnes is back in training with the rest of the first team following a hernia operation that has sidelined him since New Year's Day, but the striker is not yet ready to return this weekend.

Full-back Lowton remains out with a knee problem while winger Gudmundsson continues to be frustrated by a calf niggle.

Jose Mourinho expects Hugo Lloris to be back in the Tottenham goal. The France captain has missed the last two games with a groin injury but returned to training on Friday.

Moussa Sissoko (knee), Harry Kane (hamstring) and Heung-Min Son (arm) are still out.

Stat of the match: Tottenham have lost their last two Premier League matches, conceding 2+ goals in each defeat - they last suffered three consecutive losses back in November 2012 under Andre Villas-Boas.

How to watch: Burnley s Tottenham is live on Saturday Night Football from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Charlie's prediction: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea could be without nine frontline stars when they face Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury, with Mateo Kovacic sidelined due to an Achilles problem and Willian a doubt for a similar issue.

Jorginho starts a two-match league suspension, with N'Golo Kante (adductor) and Tammy Abraham (ankle) out, and Andreas Christensen (knock), Christian Pulisic (adductor), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles) all doubts.

Everton will be without full-back Seamus Coleman. Manager Carlo Ancelotti said the right-back would miss at least the next two matches with the thigh problem that forced him off against Manchester United last weekend.

Lucas Digne has recovered from a calf problem but Cenk Tosun has joined Morgan Schneiderlin (also knee) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) as a long-term absentee.

Stat of the match: Since Carlo Ancelotti's first game in charge of Everton on Boxing Day, only Liverpool (30) and Manchester City (19) have won more Premier League points than the Toffees (18). Indeed, Everton have scored in all 10 of their league games under the Italian - the current longest scoring run in the division.

How to watch: Chelsea vs Everton is live on Super Sunday from 1pm; kick-off 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Charlie's prediction: CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says centre-back Harry Maguire is "touch and go" to face Manchester City on Sunday. The United skipper missed Thursday's FA Cup win at Derby after rolling his ankle in training on the eve of the game and will be assessed ahead of the match.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have not trained this week with knocks so will also need checking over. Marcus Rashford (back) and Paul Pogba (ankle) remain out.

Kevin De Bruyne is doubtful for Manchester City after falling awkwardly on his shoulder in the latter stages of the Carabao Cup final last weekend and will be assessed.

Winger Leroy Sane continues to make progress in his recovery from the knee injury that has sidelined him since August but the trip to Old Trafford comes too soon for the German.

Defender Aymeric Laporte is still missing with a hamstring problem. Ederson will return in goal after sitting out the past two domestic cup games.

Stat of the match: The away side has won six of the last seven matches between Manchester United and Manchester City in all competitions, with the exception a 3-1 home win for Manchester City in November 2018.

How to watch: Manchester United vs Manchester City is live on Super Sunday from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Charlie's prediction: 1-3 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Jamie Vardy is expected to return to the Leicester squad for the clash with Aston Villa. The striker, who has scored 17 Premier League goals this season, has missed the last two matches with a calf injury but Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is optimistic he will have his talisman back in contention.

While Vardy's return will come as an undoubted boost, Leicester may be dealt a blow by the absence of left-back Ben Chilwell as he is nursing a hamstring problem.

Villa's John McGinn is nearing a comeback from his fractured ankle which has sidelined him for three months. The midfielder could be available to face Chelsea next weekend but will not feature at the King Power Stadium.

Boss Dean Smith has no other fitness concerns and could recall Pepe Reina after he was a substitute in the 2-1 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

Stat of the match: Aston Villa are without a win in nine Premier League away games played on Monday (D2 L7), since a 3-1 victory at Liverpool in August 2009 under Martin O'Neill.

How to watch: Leicester vs Aston Villa is live on Monday Night Football from 7pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Charlie's prediction: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)